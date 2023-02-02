Parrots, piranhas and pink river dolphins on a cruise through the Peruvian Amazon

The most singular man in the world knew he was going to die. He decided to do so surrounded by beauty, climbing into a hammock and carefully burying himself under a blanket of bright macaw feathers. Death, when it finally came for him, meant the extinction of his entire Amazonian tribe.

No one knew his name, and, after more than two decades entirely alone in the vast jungle, he perhaps didn’t know it himself. Unsure of what else to call him, and owing to his particular habit of digging deep holes for traps and hiding places, authorities referred to him as the Man of the Hole. He was Brazilian in a redundant, bureaucratic sense, but much more than that he was Amazonian, without nation or borders beyond those he imagined for himself. Much of his story is unknowable, but it’s certain that the rest of his people were murdered by criminal loggers in the 1990s, leaving him as a sole survivor. He was not in a true sense uncontacted, but after the massacre it was as clear as it was understandable that he wanted to be alone.

“For me, he was this symbol of resistance and resilience,” said Fiona Watson of Survival International after his death.

“He was able to survive on his own, not speak to anybody and avoid all contact, maybe out of grief or determination.”

Looking at the jungle’s immense frontier from Lindblad’s Delfin II on the Amazon River, the Man of the Hole — whose body was discovered just two weeks earlier — feels simultaneously closer and more distant than ever. Our eight-day cruise is staying exclusively on the Peruvian side of the modern border but, as the parrot flies, those profound and unreachable parts of the Amazon are not so far away. Within hours of boarding in Iquitos, I have some idea of the environment’s challenges.

With the water levels naturally low in the late austral winter, the river’s huge banks appear like the first defence of some gigantic walled city. The greenery looks impenetrable, but even reaching it requires scaling the soft, clay shore, in mud ready to devour footwear.

Nonetheless, the ship’s local naturalists lead us through this initial barrier with the help of a primitive staircase carved from the wet cliff face. There’s been no malaria in the region for decades, but the appetite of the Amazon’s insects remains undiminished. So, to avoid discomfort, the recommendation on board was to wear trousers, long-sleeve tops, neck scarves, hats, closed-toed shoes, sunscreen and insect repellent, if we so desire.

I don’t regard myself as a stupid person, nor am I needlessly contrary, so I’m at a loss to explain why, despite this sound advice, I find myself wearing a T-shirt and no repellent as we prepare to dive into the endless green. I try to fortify myself with the knowledge that the Man of the Hole is thought to have survived for all those years almost entirely naked, but what follows is 90 minutes of me slapping my arms, convinced something is gnawing on my invitingly pale flesh.

During the transfer ashore, we were told about the symbiotic relationship between fire ants and tangarana trees, and it’s not long before we find them both. The insects’ stings are said to be intensely irritating as well as mildly venomous, so I cower in the shade of the tangarana, trying to distract myself by taking photographs of a squirrel monkey high in the canopy.

To be attacked by fire ants would be a mercy compared to the kiss of bullet ants, which are found here, too, and rated as having one of the most painful stings in all of nature. Having been stung by one, the entomologist Justin O Schmidt — creator of the Schmidt Pain Scale — described it as “pure, intense, brilliant pain… like walking over flaming charcoal with a three-inch nail embedded in your heel.”

When I mention this to naturalist Ericson Pinedo, he replies in a way more matter of fact than feels appropriate: “And it’s not just the pain, but you get fever, diarrhoea and vomiting as well.”