Searching for glow worms in New Zealand's Waitomo Caves

It takes just minutes for the earth to swallow me whole as I abseil into the cave’s mouth. My feet bounce off rock until suddenly the wall slopes away into a yawning cavern and I’m kicking out at open air. With no natural light to see by, I slowly lower myself down through the black abyss until my toes find the comfort of solid ground.

My careful descent is soon replaced by an exhilarating rush of cold air as I zip-line across a chasm in total darkness. In the distance, I can see head torches growing brighter as I soar across to my fellow cave explorers, enjoying tea on a narrow ledge. Kitted out in wetsuits, helmets and harnesses, they look like a crack team of Navy SEALs at a picnic.

All around us is the pale limestone rock that’s so abundant in the Waikato region of the North Island, a two-hour drive from Auckland. A popular spot for caving enthusiasts, Waikato’s grottoes were first formed underwater 30 million years ago by the bones and shells of marine fossils, which hardened to create sedimentary rock. Propelled by shifting tectonic plates and volcanic eruptions, the limestone rose out of the sea and, over time, rainwater acidified by the atmosphere carved the channels, caverns and ledges. The result is a still largely unexplored network of perhaps around 1,000 caves, of which only around 300 have been mapped.

“The local Māori people knew these caves existed but were wary of them because they were considered to be portals to the underworld,” says our guide, Logan Doull. “It was better to keep away than go beyond the reach of daylight and meddle with the spirits.”