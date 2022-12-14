Six of the best adventures in New Zealand, from bouldering to bungy jumps

1. Climb alongside a waterfall

After learning the ropes with a practice boulder, steel yourself for a 450-metre cable climb beside Wānaka’s beautiful Twin Falls. Wildwire’s Lord of the Rungs experience bills itself as one of the world’s highest waterfall climbs, with a via ferrata trail that traverses a series of escalating iron rungs and cable bridges. A helicopter meets you at the summit ready to deliver a James Bond finish back at home base. wildwire.co.nz

2. Zip-line through native beech forests

Conquer the world’s steepest tree-to-tree zip-line on a treetop expedition outside Queenstown. Ziptrek Ecotours runs a range of zip-line tours, from one-hour experiences to half-day adventures that build up serious speed — dropping 30 storeys in 10 seconds as you whizz through beech forests. Carbon-neutral Ziptrek also restores native forests through tree-planting programmes. ziptrek.co.nz

3. Bungy jump in Auckland

The bungy jump is a hallowed rite of passage for any serious thrill-seeker in New Zealand. The 130ft plunge from Auckland Harbour Bridge is the only true bungy experience in the city and features epic views of the city skyline. That might be the last thing on your mind, though, as you shimmy to the edge and decide whether to pin drop, back flip or leap frog off the platform towards the emerald waters below. bungy.co.nz