Wellness in the wilderness: Scotland's nature retreat for the modern age

Glen Dye is the perfect setting for a holistic wilderness venture. With 15,000 acres of woodland, hill, moor and river, there’s forest bathing, tree-hugging, hiking and cold water therapy, aka wild swimming, on the doorstep.

And wild wellness fits snugly into estate owners Charlie and Caroline Gladstone’s slightly offbeat philosophy and vision. After converting a number of workers’ cottages and the old steading into a handful of vibrant, vintage-chic hideaways (they’re also the founders of homeware brand Pedlars), they turned their hand to a series of ‘camps’, or mini-festivals, themed around wild food, crafts and wellness.

Not a huge departure, they also established the Good Life Experience festival with Cerys Matthews back in 2014, an eclectic celebration of singalongs, storytelling and campfire cooking on their other estate in North Wales.

There has been the odd stumbling block along the way. The launch of the camps coincided with the pandemic, but creative thinking is part of their DNA. Daughter Xanthe reinvented the wild food camps into a series of guest chef residencies, with foraging, food demos and supper club feasting. And now the wild wellness school offers bespoke wellbeing sessions in the wilderness along with the opportunity to create your own DIY wild wellness retreat.

The concept of wild wellness is one we’re all becoming more familiar with. As we learnt during lockdown, spending time outdoors is vital for our mental and physical health.

“You don’t need to visit a spa. Just go outside for 20 minutes,” says Pip, as she leads me along a rough moorland track before turning uphill into the woods. “We very rarely engage all our senses, which is why being outdoors is so good for us — looking at what’s around us, listening to the birds, feeling the air on our faces.”

And tasting. The woodland floor is blanketed with wild blueberry bushes and we snack on nature’s bounty as Pip unpacks a small mat from her backpack and instructs me to find a “sit spot”.For 15 minutes I’m to sit with my back against a tree, empty my mind and focus on nature.

Wandering off I find a gnarly trunk, balance the mat on the springy vegetation and still my mind.

I listen to birds singing, the wind rustling through branches, I touch damp earth and experience a deep stillness and connection. I could happily have stayed under the tree for hours but there is more to do. Meandering back to the rustic open-sided camp kitchen where the food demos are held, we light a fire with a flint and steel, brew a pot of dandelion root coffee (it has an earthy, nutty flavour and is said to be good for the liver) and prepare to make a pine resin balm.

Melting a few nubs of beeswax over a small stove we gradually stir in olive oil infused with pine resin. The balm is antimicrobial and increases circulation, and can be used for scrapes, scratches and dry skin. Adding an essential oil (I choose sage for muscular aches and pains) can turn it into a muscle rub or decongestant.

Glen Dye’s cottages and cabins each have a private hot tub, but North Lodge, where I’m staying, also has its own river cabin along with

a wood-fired hot tub (bath-shaped with a chimney) hidden among the trees on the water’s edge and for the afternoon’s activities I’m experimenting with DIY wellness.

Just preparing the tub is an exercise in mindfulness, as it takes time (read hours) to heat it. You need to fill it with a hose, fetch kindling and logs from the wood store, light the fire and feed the flames until, eventually, steam starts to rise from the water.

Undressing in the cosy wood-burner-warmed cabin, I pad across a carpet of fallen leaves, slip off my robe and sink into the water for a warm woodland soak while gazing out onto the river rushing peaty red like oxtail soup beneath the fir trees’ feathery fronds.