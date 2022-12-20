Where to travel in February: five of the best destinations

1. Bolivia

Bring your brolly to Bolivia this month. The rainy season is the best time to glimpse the world’s largest salt pans in their guise as a giant mirror. When Salar de Uyuni’s flats flood, they transform from a quilt of bleached white polygonal patterns to a lake-like surface. Watch as pockets of puffed cloud glide across glossy waters, creating the optical illusion of a vast sky pinned to the ground. At the edge of this remote corner is the world’s first salt hotel, Palacio de Sal, which was joined by Luna Salada Hotel de Sal, which is made almost entirely out of locally-harvested salt and peppered with Andean textiles.

December to March is also the low season, with prices and crowds dropping in response to drippy conditions. But these showers mean rivers like the Río Coroico swell into soaking playgrounds for white-water rafting, tubing and kayaking excursions. A sprinkling of fresh rain also attracts abundant birdlife to Bolivia. In the southwestern corner of the Bolivian altiplano is the blood-red Laguna Colorada, where an island of pink flamingos flock to the plankton-packed waters this month.

Sustainable tip: Bolivia has long been on the budget backpacker’s map, but shoestring prices often mean unfair pay and unsafe employment practices in a country where around 40% of the population lives in extreme poverty. Stay at community-run accommodation and ecolodges to responsibly support local livelihoods. A collection of community-run tourism initiatives are listed on the Bolivian Network of Community and Solidarity Based Tourism (TUSOCO)’s website.