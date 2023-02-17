A culinary guide to Herefordshire, England's farm-to-fork capital

This collaboration with Little Pomona is also one of the first things Peta Darnley proudly highlights when I arrive at Pensons, which she founded in 2019. As we walk around her impressive kitchen gardens and surrounding farmland, it’s easy to see why she describes Pensons’ ethos as estate to plate. “We wanted to showcase as much local produce as we could, and grow everything we could grow,” says Peta. “Getting stuff nearby, in season, tastes better.”



Again, local support has been at the heart of Pensons’ success. “People here look out for each other and work together,” says Peta. “They’re intensely proud of this area, whether newcomers like me — I married a Herefordian — or born and bred here. And, innately, a lot of what we do in Herefordshire is sustainable,” adds Peta, who’s clearly as proud of Pensons’ Michelin Green Star as she is its culinary one.



Dinner by chef Chris Simpson is a delightful celebration of local produce in a bright, airy room that feels like a far cry from the building’s old agricultural origins. Pensons’ produce — fresh and pickled — is expertly laced through the menu. I try pickled apple scattered over a soft piece of plaice, and eat a duck dish paired with a mix of earthy beetroot and sweet damson — the perfect foil to the duck’s fatty richness and a clever echo of the rare red meat. After a restful night in one of Pensons’ two elegant bedrooms, breakfast is another display of collaboration, with Peter’s croissants accompanying the house-baked bread.



The rest of the trip reinforces the theme, with incredible farm shops springing up every few miles. Even a tour of Westons Cider is utterly charming rather than corporate. The drinks producer remains family owned and run, with founder Henry Westons’ great-granddaughter Helen Thomas as the current CEO. Won over by its nigh-on perfect food culture and community spirit, Herefordshire really does feel like the greenest and most pleasant of lands.



It’s hard to pick favourites among such calibre, but the New Inn at St Owen’s Cross — another beautifully renovated coaching inn, where chef Michael Fowler has won two AA rosettes — is where I’d like to end up. Like Riverside at Aymestrey, it works as both a friendly local and destination restaurant. The pub menu is full of crowd-pleasers, such as burgers, Caesar salad and so on, made with great local ingredients, but it’s the set menus — “I didn’t want to call them tasting menus, I think that can put people off” — where Michael really showcases his talents and the produce.



My meal leaves me beaming – a Wye Valley venison loin and slow-braised shoulder with pumpkin and elderberry, followed by a dessert of quince and rum pie served with a quince doughnut. The food feels precisely of its time and place: perfectly seasonal, perfectly local. It is, essentially, Herefordshire on a plate.