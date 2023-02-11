A sports fan's guide to Boston: how to catch a game in the City of Champions

Boston is one of North America’s most historic cities, but it’s also regarded as one of the greatest sporting cities in the US. In fact, Boston’s sports fans have been spoiled, their teams have claimed 12 titles since 2001, with at least one championship in each of the four major US sports (American football, baseball, basketball and ice hockey).

Massachusetts is home to all the New England’s major professional league teams, too: the Boston Red Sox baseball, Boston Celtics basketball, Boston Bruins ice hockey, New England Patriots American football and Revolution soccer. But fans throughout New England follow the teams as their own.

The college athletics scene also contributes to the city’s sports life. Harvard University and Boston College have sports programmes and have no trouble filling their stadiums, especially for football and basketball. College ticket prices are generally low and offer great value.

Baseball

Baseball is a national pastime and as far as fanbases go, the Red Sox Nation is as passionate as they come. Built in 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest stadium in major league baseball and the storied home of the Boston Red Sox. To fully understand the city’s culture is to join the Fenway Faithful and root for the hometown team; come early on game days to roam Jersey Street, which brings the party to Sox ticket holders with live music and vendors selling beer, pizza and chowder. The Sausage Guy Cart is legendary.

You’ll find the souvenir store at number 19 Jersey Street — also the departure point for Fenway Park Tours, with stops on the field and atop the Green Monster, the iconic, 37ft-high left-field wall, with its hand-operated scoreboard.

You can even watch the game without a ticket at Bleacher Bar, located in the underbelly of Fenway, which has windows overlooking centre field. Across from Fenway, dive bar Cask ‘n Flagon has been a favourite pre- and post-game pit-stop for decades.

Top tip: Red Sox tickets are hard to come by, but unsold same-day tickets are released 90 minutes before the game starts at Gate E.