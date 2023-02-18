Beyond beignets and Bananas Foster: where to eat desserts in New Orleans

There’s a lot to love when it comes to the desserts of New Orleans. Bars, boulangeries and restaurants all over the Crescent City dish up puddings both traditional and avant-garde, each one deeply rooted in the past and present of the city and its people. Whether it’s pastries or pralines, beignets or banana tarts, or an award-winning po’boy and breading pudding hybrid, the sugary landscape of this iconic city is well worth tucking into. Here are six of our favourite places in town that are a must-try for any sweet-toothed visitor.

For a classic with a twist: Bread pudding po’boy

Ye Olde College Inn

The decadent deep-fried bread pudding po’boy is an entirely unique dessert that’s twice earned the ‘Best of Show’ award at the annual Po-Boy Festival. Owner Johnny Blancher cuts French bread in half and saturates it in a custard and raisin mix, before it’s baked and deep-fried and served in a bed of rum sauce.

For date-night: Tarte a la Bouillie

Coquette

On the corner of Magazine Street is the cosy, chandelier-laden Coquette, specialising in elevated Southern cuisine. Skip the mains and go straight for the tarte a la bouillie; this traditional Cajun custard pie is dressed up to the nines here with pumpkin, persimmon and shards of meringue all topped off with sage and pepper.

For serious chocophiles: Doberge cake

Miss River, Four Seasons

This uber rich, multi-layered doberge cake is New Orleans’ homage to the Hungarian dobos torte. It was initially created by pastry chef Beulah Levy Ledne, born in Louisiana to Hungarian-Jewish parents. At Miss River, expect layer after layer of chocolate filling and dark chocolate cake, wrapped in a chocolate glaze and topped off with edible gold leaf.