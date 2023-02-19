Diving to new depths in French Polynesia

As an introduction to Marquesan culture, Humu and his wife, Raita, invite me on a boat trip to neighbouring Tahuata island, where we visit a group of artisans from the Mahakatau Heipani co-operative, selling nasal flutes, horns and rosewood paddles. It’s 17 September, a special day commemorating the return of artefacts stolen by French archaeologists, and several men have laid garlands around a monument recalling the event.

“I have goosebumps,” shudders Raita, flooded with emotion as she reflects on the significance of such a homecoming. An

English teacher, who tells me she’ll one day make the bold move to tattoo her face, she’s shunned Western religion in favour of resurrecting her spiritual roots — even though, she admits, her family has been ostracised by the conservative Christian community. “Tiki

is coming, I tell you. If they erase our language or take our sculptures, he’ll come through music, through song. He’ll find another way,” she says.

Represented by many statues scattered in forests across the Marquesas Islands, Tiki is a stocky figure with wide, gawping eyes and arms resting on his belly. Neither a spirit nor a deity, he’s a manifestation of earthly ancestors, a vector for their power passed down through generations; a connection between past and present and a link between today and tomorrow. Although dozens of Tiki remain hidden in caves, mountain niches and below canopies of Caribbean pine, there are several key sites where the faithful can revere the spirit on Hiva Oa.

A tour guide, tattoo artist and dancer, Felicienne’s son, Tepoeaotiu, from my guesthouse, offers to take me to see some of these sights. One of the many young people who look up to local heroes Humu and Patu, he wears a string of pigs’ teeth dangling around his neck and walks barefoot over rocks and gravel to connect with the land.

Each Tiki we see has its own expression and style: grand, reclining, crowned or smiling. One even has its head severed; an attempt by missionaries to exert control.

At Tohua Upeke, in the Ta’a Oa valley, spindly palms and thick ferns surround a neat arena of lichen-encrusted rocks with several paepae platforms (stone surfaces used for meetings) and a grassy plaza used for dancing and gatherings. Tepoea invites me to place my hands on a magnetic rock at the centre of a ceremonial site. The Te Pito o Te Henua (‘the universe’s naval’), he says, is a “mana battery”. Warm to the touch, the rock radiates the sun’s energy, but I suspect its true power comes from the many hands placed here over the years.

Belonging to one of the biggest families on Hiva Oa, Tepoea’s ancestors likely visited this sacred place. “When our mother traced back our genealogy, it was like a banyan tree,” he laughs, referring to the many tangled strands of a dynasty firmly rooted in this island.

It reminds me of a conversation I’d had days earlier with Humu, on the topic of cultural appropriation and travellers seeking a shortcut to spiritual enlightenment. “I believe people should go back to their own ancestors first,” Humu had told me. “But that’s the problem,” I’d replied. “Most of us don’t even know our roots.”

In a world of displaced populations and diluted cultures, it’s rare to find someone who can trace their origins and has a clear idea of where they came from and where they belong.

Whether carved into stone, inked on flesh or embedded in their souls, a new generation of Polynesians is on a mission to define their identity by asking questions and seeking answers. These islanders may be thousands of miles from the rest of the world, yet they are so much closer than any of us to finding truth.