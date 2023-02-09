Eight of the best books set in US cities

1. The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan (1989)

Mother-daughter relationships unfurl over a weekly mahjong game in San Francisco. This postmodern novel is strung together as a series of short stories about four Chinese mothers and their US-born daughters. As the mothers play, they recount their former lives in China, unified in grief and possibility. The setting, the San Francisco Bay Area, reflects this jarring tug between old and new: glinting skyscrapers tower over small Chinatown shops. Tan draws on personal experience as a first-generation immigrant to California, and her prose sweeps across the city, from Chinatown to Ashbury Heights and North Beach. These pages are an earnest exploration of heritage, diasporic identity and home.

2. Heartburn by Nora Ephron (1983)

Hilarious and heartbreaking, this roman à clef of the public breakdown of Nora Ephron’s marriage to Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein unfolds against the backdrop of the US capital. Narrator Rachel Samstat is a food writer who has moved to Washington, DC to support her husband’s career as a political journalist. She’s pregnant with their second child when she discovers he’s having an affair with Thelma Rice, the wife of a British ambassador. It’s wryly written and, unusually, sprinkled with recipes throughout (pot roast, bacon hash, key lime pie) that buoy Rachel through her grief and eventual freedom in New York.

3. The Outsiders by SE Hinton (1967)

It’s tough being a teenager in Tulsa’s gangland. There’s constant conflict between the wealthy westside Socs (‘socials’) and Greasers from the working-class east. Written by 15-year-old Hinton as a Tulsa high-school student, this coming-of-age novel is narrated by Ponyboy Curtis, a young Greaser. He grapples to understand his place in a society where the trajectory of life can be determined by growing up on the wrong side of town. When Ponyboy is involved in a stabbing, he has to confront death’s breakdown of geographical and social divisions. Fans of the novel can visit The Outsiders House Museum, which opened in 2019 to preserve the house and memorabilia used in the 1983 film adaption by Francis Ford Coppola.

4. A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams (1947)

Open a window onto New Orleans’ rollicking French Quarter. This Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set entirely in a two-bedroom apartment on the street of Elysian Fields in the late 1940s. Flirtatious Blanche DuBois leaves her small town and moves in with her sister, Stella, and brother-in-law, Stanley, spelling conflict for the troubled couple. New Orleans, with its ‘raffish charm’, imposes on the characters from outside: clattering trains, fighting neighbours, yowling cats. Accustomed to a quiet, homogenous life, Blanche is at odds with the crowded, cosmopolitan city. Her struggle spotlights the discordance between the rural Old South and the industrial new. Tennessee Williams penned the play while living in New Orleans, finding it a bohemia to his home state of Mississippi.