Five no-fly family trips for 2023

1. Travel flight-free

No-fly travel in Europe is easier than ever. A raft of new train routes and services includes the May 2023 launch of a link between London and Berlin, with just one change required at Brussels, where the Eurostar makes way for the new European Sleeper.

Flight-free holiday specialist Byway has partnered with group tour operator Intrepid Travel. Book one of Intrepid’s European trips, such as its Italy family holiday (eight days from £1,380 per person) and Byway will arrange your no-fly journey.

Or stay put in the UK. Byway’s multi-destination journeys by train, bus or boat include the Scottish Highlands via sleeper train and the Hogwarts Express (three days from £555 per person), which follows the route (London to Fort William, Scotland) made famous by the Harry Potter films.