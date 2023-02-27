Five of the best US cities for wine-lovers

It’s no secret that Europe has dominated the enotourism scene for a while. In the latter half of the 20th century, however, US wine-makers started to put the Land of the Free on the map. Now, Washington wineries, Californian chateaus and a sea of vineyards in between are giving the US a shot at the corkers’ crown.

1. New York City, New York

There are few things the Big Apple can’t turn its hand to — and wine is no exception. The Lower East Side has become a hotspot for natural wine, with new bars like Skin Contact offering Eurocentric menus and following on the heels of neighbourhood mainstays like The Ten Bells. There are urban wineries aplenty, too, including the stalwart The Red Hook Winery, which opened in 2008, and Williamsburg’s chic Brooklyn Winery, which is gearing up to open in a new and larger space. Of course, you can also strike out into New York State’s wine country — the vine-striped Hudson Valley and Long Island’s North Fork make for easy day trips.

2. Asheville, North Carolina

It might be known for its solid craft beer scene (it’s got the most breweries per capita in the US), but Asheville is home to some stellar wine, too. There’s a plethora of wineries spread out in the Appalachian Mountains of western North Carolina, with the Biltmore Winery being the most popular among them. Find Biltmore Winery at the sumptuous estate of the same name, built for George Vanderbilt in the late 19th century. Alternatively, shift gears in Asheville’s mural-decorated River Arts District, where Plēb serves wine from taps at upturned barrels.

3. Seattle, Washington

The Pacific Northwest city has an impressive store of urban wineries, plus the rich Woodinville Wine Country on its doorstep. Make a beeline for SoDo Urbanworks, a cool industrial spot that houses 10 tasting rooms under one roof — highlights include Love. Beats. Pagne., a ‘bubble bar’ serving fizz from around the world, and Patterson Cellars, which sells top-notch offerings from Washington state. Molly’s Bottle Shop is also a great stop for a range of natural wines from across the globe. Out in wine country, the Betz Family Winery is a firm favourite, with its fantastic Bordeaux-style red blends.