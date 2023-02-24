Hiking the wild highlands of Asturias, Spain's bear country

Extreme dairy farming

Only a couple of herders still drive animals in and out of a nearby glacial basin known as Las Vegas. That name sounds ironic when you’re standing in it — the area is dotted with ancient, stone-built troughs and shelters, where sheep, goats and cows chew the grasses under peaks eroded into weird shapes suggesting alien temples. They’re guarded by a heavyset sheepdog wearing an anti-wolf collar called a carlanca — thick leather armoured with wickedly pointy nails that make this gigantic mastiff look like a bouncer at a fetish club. His name is Tyson, we learn later from his owners, local farmers Abel and Kaelia Fernández.



“It’s just me and one other guy down there now,” says Abel, who may soon be the last in a long family line of herders. “Nobody else uses that site anymore. And anyone who still keeps sheep and goats around here, it’s because they love it, not to make a profit.”



To love it is to risk your life for it. Abel tells me he’s lost several friends to the fatal slips and missteps that are an occupational hazard and a common cause of death up here. If an animal gets lost or stranded against a sheer rock face, the herder is duty bound to go after it, and the direst outcome is known by a reflexive verb that echoes through the Picos: despeñarse (‘free-falling’).



Fernández shows me an iPhone photo of a cow killed that way a few days ago: a grisly image that also demonstrates how bovines are not nearly as sure-hoofed on this high ground as sheep or goats. At the same time, the cows are taking over. Less vulnerable to wolves, they’re also more valuable on the open market. But Abel and his wife, Kaelia, maximise the value of their livestock, serving dishes of grilled free-range goat and lamb at the local bar and grill they run to supplement their income.



“We cut out the middleman to serve this food directly to our customers,” says Kaelia.

“The meat on their plate comes from the sheep and goats they see around them, and by eating it, they’re actually contributing to those flocks continuing to graze here.”



Gastronomy feeds into eco-tourism in this way, and may yet be the salvation of communities like the one in her husband’s birthplace: Sotres. The highest village in Asturias at around 3,300ft above sea level, it’s been steadily depopulated by the decline of farming and mining (the nearest spharelite mines, at Ávila, shut in 1986), but still has an abundance to offer the hiker, the nature-lover, and particularly the cheese-eater.



Cabrales, the region that encompasses Sotres and several neighbouring hamlets, gives its name to the signature blue cheese matured in limestone caves. “The conditions are ideal,” says Jessica López Fernández (no relation to Abel), as she leads us through a metal door cut into the mountain and down through the cool, damp, lamplit darkness of a cave called Boca de Tejedo. “Ten degrees celsius and 90% humidity all year.”



Wheels of cheese at varying stages of ripeness fill wooden shelves in the depths, all made by Jessica, her husband and their small team at Quesería Maín, using cow’s and goat’s milk. Other brands of cabrales are made with sheep’s milk, but Jessica doesn’t like sheep. “I think they’re foolish,” she says. She follows recipes inherited from her grandparents, but this cave was first used for fermentation purposes so long ago that nobody even knows when.



“I’m proud to be part of that tradition,” Jessica says. “How could I not be?” As we surface again, I’m wondering if we could outlast the collapse of civilisation by locking ourselves down here to survive on drips of snowmelt and chunks of this tangy blue cheese. Fernando, true to form, is thinking of the past — those prehistoric dairy farmers, those ancestral cheesemakers. “Imagine their lives,” he says. “Their daily routines. Their love stories.”



At close to midnight on this autumnal Saturday, I take a short walk out of Sotres, following the empty main street as it rises, rises, bends and tapers into an unpaved trail that leads out past the last house to a limestone precipice. This makes a fine craggy balcony for viewing the Moñetas valley, under a hunter’s moon so full and bright that it blanks out the stars and backlights the surrounding ridge lines. The Duje River looks like a tiny silver filament far below, flanked by steep slopes in deep shadows. The dinging of goat bells sounds out of the dark — music to the ears of wolves, no doubt. The way of life that grew out of this landscape may now be in its terminal phase, but for a moment I get the sensation of floating high over that whole history, with a clear view back to the beginning.

Essentials

Getting there & around

Ryanair, Vueling and Wizz Air fly from the UK to the Asturian capital, Oviedo. Average journey time 2h.

Ferries run from Portsmouth/Plymouth to Santander, two hours by road to Oviedo. Average sailing time 24h.

The Spanish Renfe train network serves Oviedo and other Asturian towns, but the interior is mountainous, and most visitors rent a car to cross the region on the Autopista del Cantábrico.

When to go

August is high season for hiking in Asturias. Spring and autumn are cooler and quieter. Cantabrian brown bears are most active in May. Winter can be attractively but prohibitively snowy.

Where to stay

Parador de Corias, Cangas del Narcea. From £75.

Casa Miño, Somiedo. From £50.

Parador de Cangas de Onis. From £85.

Casa Cipriano, Sotres. From £60.

How to do it

ProNatura offers guided wildlife tours in Asturias from £35 per day, including transport and activities but not meals and accommodation.

S-Cape Travel arranges self-guided eight or 12-day trekking tours in the Picos de Europa and Cabrales region from £450 per person, accommodation and dinners included, airport transfers on request.

Published in the March 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

