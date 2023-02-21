How to indulge your sweet tooth in New Orleans, from beignets to bread pudding

The air is filled with the sweet smell of fried dough and the gentle sound of street jazz at Cafe du Monde. Grappling with powdered sugar, the man to my left is vigorously dusting off his fingertips, throwing puffs of white dust into the air, while the couple in front has amassed a mountain of napkins in an effort to wipe their table clean. The woman behind me, meanwhile, is blissfully unaware that her mouth is almost entirely covered in snow-white powder. Just then, the waiter brings out my order — three beignets and a cafe au lait.

The pillowy, golden, square-shaped doughnuts — deep-fried in cottonseed oil and heavily veiled in powdered sugar — were introduced to New Orleans by French-Creole colonists in the 18th century. Creole was originally used to describe settlers of European (particularly French) descent, but today it commonly refers to people who are a mix of European and African lineage.



Over time, the beignet became to New Orleans what the macaron is to Paris; so much so that in 1986, they were designated the official state doughnut of Louisiana. And it’s here, on the corner of Decatur Street in the French Quarter, that you’ll find the original Cafe du Monde. This laid-back, iconic institution — instantly recognisable by its green and white awnings — has been serving New Orleanians their beignet fix since the early 1860s.

“The trick is to not breathe,” warns the cafe’s vice president Burt Benrud, who joins me for breakfast. “Take a bite, put it down, then you can breathe.”

Despite Burt’s warning, I fall victim to the powdered sugar and it shoots up both nostrils, but I try to pretend otherwise. The dough itself is warm, sweet and comforting. Although the staff are tight-lipped about the ingredient list, the pre-made mix on sale here suggests beignets can be made using wheat, barley flour, sugar, salt and buttermilk.

“In the late 1960s, people kept asking how to make the beignet at home,” he says. “We changed the recipe slightly so we could make a dry mix people could buy and take home.”

Beignets are the perfect breakfast food to me — filling and sugary enough to put a spring in your step — although Burt insists they’re perfect for any hour. It’s just as well, then, that this place is open 24/7, 364 days a year.

“When you’re done eating at a restaurant and you don’t want to go home, you say let’s go to Cafe du Monde, and continue the evening a little bit longer,” he tells me, looking around to see if he recognises any of the locals.

But it’s only just shy of 10am and the atrium is already raucous. The sound of clanking plates, diners chatting and the band by the entrance pounding out a lively rendition of You Are My Sunshine are all intertwining with one another. The waiting staff, dressed in white and green paper hats, are crisscrossing the floor. They’re clutching trays stacked high with beignets on plates and in cardboard boxes like some sort of delicious game of Jenga. There’s already a line of people, all the way down the road, for takeaway beignets at the small hole in the wall over in the corner.

On my way out, I take a peek at the kitchen at the back, where the cook is cutting then tossing the raw dough into a container of scalding oil. Behind him, piping hot beignets are placed into paper bags, followed by shovels of powdered sugar. I leave Cafe du Monde grasping two things; a better understanding of one of New Orleans’ sweetest traditions and a $5 (£4.15) box of pre-made beignet mix, which I’m hoping will taste the same back in the UK.