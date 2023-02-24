How to spend a weekend in Matera, Italy's rock-hewn city

It’s a remarkable rags-to-riches story. Carved into a remote ravine in the Basilicata countryside, in the instep of Italy’s boot, Matera was once dubbed ‘the shame of Italy’ for its caves that housed the city’s poor and exploited rural workers; by the 1970s, it’d become a ghost town, the first time the settlement had been uninhabited in 10,000 years. Yet a decade later, its evocative beauty lay the foundations for an extraordinary revival, thanks to a group of enterprising local creatives (many descended from the original inhabitants) who spotted its potential.



These days, the city’s churches jostle for space with boutique hotels, galleries and restaurants that have themselves been repurposed from former cave dwellings. Matera now has UNESCO status, was Europe’s 2019 Capital of Culture and has even drawn the gaze of Hollywood via Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ and the latest Bond film.

Still, Matera’s local traditions and resilient spirit have proved as durable as its stone foundations. Today, the city is surely one of the country’s most extraordinary and beguiling destinations.

Day one: Caves & culture

Morning

Daniel Craig might have raced an Aston Martin through Matera’s cobbled alleyways, but a more productive way to explore the city is with a guided walking tour. While some are purpose-built for cinephiles, Martulli Viaggi offers one that focuses on the fascinating story of the fall and rise of Matera from an anthropological perspective — while still pointing out where the film scenes were shot. Tours wind through the two Sassi (stone) districts, Sasso Caveoso and Sasso Barisano — part of the old town where ancient excavations carved out of the soft limestone are now occupied by hotels, restaurants and museums. For a window into life before the sassi were abandoned, be sure to visit a casa grotta, a museum where the subterranean space has been faithfully modelled to replicate an original cave home.

Afternoon

As a former European Capital of Culture, Matera has no shortage of fine museums, and the Museum of Contemporary Sculpture is as good a starting point as any, with its spectacular setting and modern masterpieces. You’ll venture deep into a myriad of caverns; there’s a poetic symbolism in the housing of sculptures by contemporary artists like Arnaldo Pomodoro in an environment itself sculpted centuries ago. It’s then a five-minute walk to the Santa Maria de Idris, one of Matera’s 150 frescoed church caves. The church and its crypt’s medieval murals might have paled with time, but it’s still worth visiting for its winning location, lording over the Sassi to the west and the Murgia National Park to the east. Plus, Zipa cafe next door whips up some great cocktails, including z-panch (spiced rum, sweet sage and lemon liqueur).