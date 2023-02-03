Seven cheesecakes from around the world

1. New York cheesecake

The creation of this baked American version is credited to Arnold Reuben — who was owner of Reuben’s Restaurant and Deli in Manhattan, and creator of the eponymous sandwich — in the 1920s. Its chief component is cream cheese (industrially produced, spreadable soft cheese was a 19th-century US invention), while the base is usually made from graham cracker crumbs, with eggs, sugar, double cream and soured cream the other classic elements. The results are smooth and rich.

Where to find it: Head to Junior’s, founded in Brooklyn in 1950, for a slice of its famous version.

2. Smaland ostkaka

While there are plenty of regional variations of Sweden’s beloved cheesecake, Smaland ostkaka, from the south, is the best known. Traditionally, the first step is to curdle large quantities of fresh milk with rennet to produce curd cheese, with great care taken to source good milk from a reputable farm. The curds are drained and mixed with ground and chopped almonds, eggs, cream and a little sugar, and then baked until golden. It’s served with whipped cream and a fruit jam, such as cloudberry or sour cherry.

Where to find it: Asens Culture Village in Smaland is a preserved traditional settlement, showcasing life between 1900 and 1920. Its cafe is an idyllic spot for a slice of Smaland ostkaka.

3. Sernik

In Poland, sernik is a celebratory cheesecake, and very much a Christmas treat. It’s made from twarog or biały ser, a traditional fresh white cheese made from cow’s milk, which has a delicate sour tang that’s crucial to the dish’s flavour. It’s baked on a shortcrust pastry base rather than a biscuit base, and sometimes raisins or chopped candied peel are added to enrich the cheese filling.

Where to find it: Warsaw’s Café Bristol is a civilised spot for a slice of sernik.