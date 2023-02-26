Six of the best remote cabin breaks in the UK

Scandinavian countries and mountain communities worldwide have long adopted the humble cabin as a way of providing an antidote to busy lives in urban environments. The concept is simple: a wooden cabin, with sleek yet stripped-back interiors often featuring big windows, which allow the natural surroundings to take centre stage. And their popularity has boomed in the UK in recent years. The UK’s cabin scene has become a place for architects to run wild with their creative visions and for travellers to get lost in some of the UK’s wildest natural landscapes, with the likes of Airbnb, Canopy & Stars and numerous cottage rental companies now dedicating significant sections of their inventories to these rustic rural escapes.

Getting out in nature while the days are colder and shorter is a brilliant way to invest in your own mental health during winter and spring, while the attractions of summer and autumn are more obvious. Exploring and understanding our natural landscapes has significant scientifically backed positive effects on our wellbeing, something that the best cabins tap into with tranquil settings in secluded woodlands, among rolling hills or on wild stetches of coastline — with stargazing decks, fire pits and outdoor hot tubs to maximise panoramic views.

Unyoked, North Norfolk

Unyoked is a cabin rental company that began life in Australia with 50 locations Down Under. Launched in the UK in 2022, there are now six locations nationwide, with more in the pipeline. Whether you’re after a creative retreat, a total escape or an energising dose of the great outdoors, this nature-focused start-up is here to make sure you get what you need. Marley, in North Norfolk, is a highlight. Set on the outskirts of Houghton Hall, this cabin sits pretty in a glade surrounded by an ancient woodland full of wildlife. As with all Unyoked properties, the setting is secluded to allow guests to feel as immersed in nature as possible. The cabins are also all designed in a similar style, with stripped-back interiors in plywood, comfortable beds and huge windows to make sure you’re as close to nature as possible — whether you’re inside or out. Sleeps two. From £154 per night. unyoked.co

The Black Shed, Isle of Skye

Sitting at the foot of the Macleods Table hill on the Isle of Skye, the Black Shed is an architectural award-winning single cabin based on a working croft cottage, set in a dramatic location overlooking Loch Dunvegan. The all-pine interiors frame a smartly equipped stainless-steel kitchen, a luxurious rain shower and a king-sized bed with cosy throws from local weavers to keep you warm. But the local landscapes will beg you to get outside to explore. Hill hikes and wildlife await, as well as The Dunvegan — a nearby deli, cafe and restaurant with six bedrooms, where you’ll find local Scottish ingredients and Argentine grill cooking influenced by the proprietors' Patagonian family roots. Sleeps two. From £810 per week. blackshed.co.uk