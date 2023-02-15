Sweet success: how Louisville's bourbon scene is bouncing back in 2023

I make my way across town to the West End district, where Brough Brothers opened its game-changing bourbon business in 2020, becoming the first Black-owned distillery in Louisville. Swapping sinks for stills, brothers Victor, Bryson and Chris Yarbrough transformed a former beauty salon into a compact whiskey powerhouse, just a few streets from where they grew up. “This is one of the most economically depressed areas of the city,” says Victor, looking out at the residential street in front. “Hopefully, by opening our distillery here we’ll be a beacon of hope and change in our community.”

Production at Brough Brothers is kept hyper-local, with the grain sourced from within a couple of blocks. And in a conscious effort to make its bourbon accessible, Brough Brothers has kept its prices low.

“I believe we’re part of the changing face of bourbon,” says Victor, the malty smell of fermenting mash lingering in the air. “It’s shifted from older white guys drinking bourbon to younger white guys, and now Black and Asian drinkers are taking an interest, too. We’re creating a buzz and introducing bourbon to a new audience.”

But hurdles still remain in making bourbon a more accessible, inclusive drink to manufacture: the painstakingly long maturation process means that small distilleries are left twiddling their thumbs for up to four years before they can sell a single drop of the nectar.

“Start-up costs continue to be an economic barrier for many wanting to enter the arena,” Ashley had told me. Evan Williams has diversified beyond just tastings, offering a visitor experience highlighting the contributions of Black mixologist Tom Bullock, thought to have created the old fashioned cocktail. In a similar vein, the nearby Frazier History Museum runs an education tour on Black Americans in the bourbon scene.

The final stop on my journey around Louisville’s progressive bourbon scene leads me through the door of Trouble Bar, situated in the heart of the mural-clad Shelby Park neighbourhood. Activists and co-owners Nicole Stipp and Kaitlyn Owens opened this hip cocktail hangout in 2019, conscious of bourbon’s image as “pale, male and stale”, as Nicole puts it.

The duo poured plenty of thought into making Trouble a welcoming space for all, from the rainbow flags and gender-neutral toilets to wheelchair-accessible ramps and the imagery on the walls. “Half of our staff are women of colour, so we chose visuals to represent that and show that everyone belongs here,” says Kaitlyn.

Alongside a lavish bourbon menu that includes rare private barrel selections, Trouble has even addressed the final frontier in cocktail culture — catering for non-drinkers. “I spend just as long concocting the mocktails as I do the cocktails,” says Trouble’s head bartender Felicia Corbett, sipping on a ginger tonic delicately infused with hibiscus and guava syrup, garnished with a slice of dehydrated lemon. “Because at the end of the day, good drinks should be for everyone.”