The ultimate hotel guide to Berlin

Best for happy campers: Hüttenpalast

City centre stays don’t come more playful than at Hüttenpalast. Filling a former industrial space behind a residential block, this collection of retro caravans and wooden cabins brings camping vibes to an urban Neukölln neighbourhood. Sourced from across former East Germany, the 12 huts and cabins have been restored and decked out with colourful flea market finds. Adding to the sense of light-hearted fun are woollen decorations knitted by the owner’s mum, plus birch branches and leaf motifs that bring the outside in. A profusion of plants in the courtyard, salvaged garden furniture and a communal shower block complete the campsite illusion.

Rooms: from €85 (£74).

Best for water babies: Hotel Oderberger

Buildings with a story to tell add extra intrigue to city stays, and so it is with Hotel Oderberger. Built as a bathhouse in 1902 to serve local tenement block residents, it sat derelict for three decades until being reborn as a boutique hotel in 2016. Its large indoor pool was restored, but its water tower and washrooms were converted into 70 guest rooms with original features (tiles, soap holders, stall doors) that celebrate its heritage. The waiting rooms downstairs are now a library and bar, there’s a secret rooftop deck and Prenzlauer Berg’s shops, bars and clubs are on the doorstep.

Rooms: from €150 (£130).