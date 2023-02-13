Where to stay in Porto

In a city dominated by independent hotels, Porto offers a plethora of unique and interesting boutique places to stay. From converted warehouses and 19th-century palaces to properties in and around the famous wine district, you’re never far from a sense of history and occasion in Portugal’s second city. And with visitor statistics on the up, Porto is seeing a growing number of new openings and renovations to keep up with its newfound popularity. Baixa, in the heart of the city, and Ribeira, by the River Douro, are two of the most obvious places to stay but, across the river, Vila Nova de Gaia is the centre of the historic wine trade, while neighbourhoods such as Bonfim are on the up.

M.Ou.Co

Discreetly tucked away on a quiet road in the trendy Bonfim neighbourhood, a brisk 20-minute walk east of the centre of Porto, M.Ou.Co is one of the city’s newest hotels, having opened its doors in 2021. Bonfim is perhaps the obvious place to convert a former warehouse into a casually cool boutique hotel; it was recently dubbed one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Time Out, with the creative crowds drawn to the area’s elegant townhouses and charming, old-school spots to eat and drink.

M.Ou.Co ticks all the necessary design boxes for the resurgent neighbourhood. Concrete, dark wood, glass and natural light feature highly and, alongside vintage, mid-century furniture, there’s a distinctly analogue feel to the place. The music area has more than 600 vinyl records to play, with turntables in the rooms, and guitars are even available to practice on.

The 62 rooms are minimal and stylish, their stripped-back nature reflecting the understated vibe of the hotel. The room rates are very reasonable, too. The ground-floor bar is distinctly retro-cool and casual — with DJs in the evenings — while the basement restaurant offers an impressive breakfast buffet as well as modern and traditional dishes such as brás-style cod.

And complementing the music theme, there’s a 300-capacity live venue that hosts concerts, exhibitions and discussions. There’s also a small outdoor pool and terrace, both of which are ideal for the warmer months. From €85 (£75).