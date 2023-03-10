10 of the best hotels in Charleston, from historic landmarks to hipster hotspots

With its architectural beauty, garland of golden beaches and feted food scene, Charleston in South Carolina is the perfect blend of Southern charm and East Coast chic. It’s relatively small by US standards, with a population of just 150,000, and its palmetto tree-lined streets are easily walkable. History suffuses everything here, from the town’s dark days as a slaving port in the mid-19th century — soon to be tackled head on by the International African American Museum, opening later this year — to its wealthy colonial, Civil War and even pirate past (Blackbeard is said to have lived here). And the best accommodation is on Charleston’s thumb-shaped historic peninsula.

1. Best for design gurus

Emeline

Offering impeccable style mixed with a wry sense of humour and served with a generous splash of colour, the Emeline wouldn’t look out of place in hipster hotspots such as Nashville or Austin. Each of the 212 rooms comes with its own record player and a selection of vinyl, as well as a refillable glass bottle for the duration of your stay (there are water dispensing stations throughout the hotel, with both still and sparkling on offer). The main restaurant, Frannie & The Fox, serves thoughtful Italian-influenced food, including mouth-watering wood-fired pizzas; the best seat in the house is the ‘foxhole’ to the side of the kitchen, with its hidden cocktail hatch for speedy speakeasy-style service. Clerks, the lively lobby coffeeshop, is the perfect place to fuel up before you hop onto one of the hotel’s free cruiser bikes to explore the city.

Rooms: From £375. hotelemeline.com

2. Best for style-lovers

Hotel Bennett

Overlooking Charleston’s historic Marion Square, Hotel Bennett was the most expensive hotel ever built in South Carolina when it opened to much fanfare in early 2019.

The £210m investment has paid for sumptuous design throughout, from Camellias — the egg-shaped Champagne and oyster bar inspired by the famous Fabergé jewel boxes — to the sleek rooftop pool bar. The onsite restaurant, Gabrielle, is one of the hottest reservations in Charleston, and the Bennett also benefits from a near-unbeatable location at the head of King Street, the centre of Charleston’s shopping scene.

Rooms: From £415. hotelbennett.com

3. Best for solo travellers

The Ryder

Like strolling into a pool party on Miami’s South Beach, the Ryder is a riot. At the heart of the action is the lush outdoor pool itself, complete with inflatable flamingos. An entire day can be spent here, ordering cocktails and aptly named ‘fun bites’ from the Hawaiian-shirted waiters at the poolside bar. You can also take advantage of the hotel’s ‘wellness passport’, granting a free fitness class at a different local gym daily. Or failing that,

you can call reception and a Peloton bike

will be delivered to your room. There’s also

an £8.35 food-and-drink voucher gifted to guests each day of their stay.

Rooms: From £195. theryderhotel.com