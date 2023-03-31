A guide to Accra: the heart of Africa's art scene

The urban landscape has responded to the desire to live creatively around the clock. Accra’s first member’s club, Front/Back, exhibits up-and-comers to an exclusive, deep-pocketed clientele indoors and to the wider public in a dedicated space outside. And in a contemporary tower uptown, there’s Skybar 25, a bacchanalian rooftop terrace with a pool and panoramic views distorted by the dense, humid air.

Godfried can occasionally be found at Front/Back, but is too tired to join when I’m swept up in a group headed to Sky Bar that evening. It’s just as well, as I can barely hear above the thumping hip-hop. But there’s plenty to look at. The Ghanaian tradition of dressing for impact is thriving here: among the revellers, there are elegantly draped fabrics, box-fresh Gucci trainers and six-inch heels. Hair is big and bold, skin noticeably unsweaty. Everyone seems to know everyone else, and I’m introduced to Adora Mba, an African-art specialist who runs the ADA Contemporary Art Gallery downstairs.