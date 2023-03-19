A guide to Bergamo: an Italian Capital of Culture for 2023

For most people, Bergamo is a city of two parts: the historic Città Alta (Upper Town), and Città Bassa (Lower Town). Zoom out a little, though, and you’ll see those two halves are surrounded by a spectacular whole — nature herself. While the famously flat Po Valley unfurls south of the city towards Milan, clasping Bergamo in a gentle embrace are tumbling green hills, while poking up behind them, north of the city, are the snow-capped Orobic Alps. That makes this one of Italy’s best outdoor cities — a place where you can start the day with a hilly hike, pop into town for lunch and some art or history tours, and then head out to the mountains in the afternoon.

Perched on a bluff overlooking the Po Valley, Bergamo’s Città Alta was founded by Alpine-dwelling Celts, and then taken over by Romans, who made it into an important stop for those crossing the Alps. In 1428, the Venetians arrived, making it the western outpost of their empire — that’s why the historic centre has the elegant porticoes of a Veneto town. It’s also why the Città Alta is wreathed in gargantuan city walls, rippling around the hill as they turn nature itself into a defence. Today, those walls are still standing — protected by UNESCO, they’re one of the many reasons Bergamo was selected as Italian Capital of Culture 2023, alongside its neighbour, Brescia.

This is a place of split personalities, too. The Città Alta oozes history — it’s a place where Roman mosaics hide under shop tills, a ruined medieval church lurks below the cathedral and snarling Venetian lions guard the city fountain. Below the walls, connected by a funicular, the Città Bassa is the ‘modern’ part, where former countryside villages have been enfolded into Bergamo’s sprawl.

The one thing uniting it all? The great outdoors. Whether it’s riding a tuk-tuk around the hills, e-biking in the mountains, or even sitting down in the centre with a plate of casoncelli — Bergamo’s famous stuffed pasta, drenched in butter, is a true Alpine dish — those peaks are never far away.