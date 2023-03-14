A taste of Megève, the French Alps' luxurious mountain resort

The day is warm, the sky blue and we’ve just had lunch at l’Alpage de Pré Rosset, a restaurant set in an 18th-century farm building with views of Mont Blanc. The place might look rustic, but it offers a feast fit for a fine dining restaurant, with beef tartare fresh from the owners’ private herd. This is Megève: a place of contrasts, cutely Alpine but effortlessly chic. They ski hard here in the winter but make the most of the mountains in all other seasons, too. ‘Art de vivre’ they call it — the art of living.

That spirit springs to life at Grand Hôtel du Soleil d’Or, which opened in 1901 then reopened with flair in 2019. The top-floor, glass-walled bar has epic views, the sun glinting off the chandelier; downstairs is La Chocolaterie, a chateau-like saloon centred on a table loaded with sweet treats.

Megève’s elegance has long attracted the aristocracy, along with the rich and famous, from Hollywood star Jean Harlow in the 1920s to French film maker Jean Cocteau in the middle of the century, all dancing and drinking in jazz venue Club les 5 Rues, which is still swinging today.

Much of Megève’s cachet is down to one family. Just after the First World War, Noémie de Rothschild, wife of Baron Maurice de Rothschild, decamped from France to Switzerland to spend time in glossy St Moritz, and soon set about creating a similar haven in her native country, choosing Megève as her crucible. A hotel opened, followed by golf and ski lifts, in Mont d’Arbois, an area that’s still a Rothschild stronghold, now under the guidance of Baron and Baroness Benjamin de Rothschild.

Opened in 2017, the Four Seasons Megève is an exquisite, chalet-style hotel where Baroness Ariane de Rothschild has arranged favoured pieces of art to unite with contemporary design and old-world comfort — a vast front desk here, extravagant chandeliers there.

I dine at La Dame de Pic - Le 1920, the latest Michelin-starred venue from Anne-Sophie Pic, the French chef whose string of restaurants has garnered 10 Michelin stars worldwide, a record for a female chef. The tasting menu — five courses plus extra little treats — is a revelation, with such standouts as fish from Lake Geneva and lamb from the local mountains. It’s £215 without wine pairing but it’s the food, rather than the cost that’s unforgettable.