All aboard the Glacier Express, from Zermatt to St Moritz

With a dark hot chocolate in hand, I step out of the Petit Royal cafe onto Bahnhofstrasse in the Swiss mountain village of Zermatt and make the two-minute walk to the railway station, where a sleek red-and-white train is waiting on the platform. Stamping fresh powder snow off my boots, I squint up at the wonky peak of the Matterhorn, a four-sided pyramid glazed with ice. That the most famous mountain in the Pennine Alps is so sharply outlined against an electric-blue sky bodes well for photo opportunities over the eight-hour journey to the village of St Moritz.

With the spring sunshine already warming my cheeks, I board and slide into my seat at a four-person table as a group of German friends start unloading bags of wine, beer and vacherin cheese in round wooden boxes, arranging their wares like a shopfront display. The carriage fills up with passengers ranging from retirees and hikers to families and parties of friends, everyone stripping down to their base layers and boots, pressing fingers against the floor-to-ceiling windows. I feel as though I’m in a fancy Alpine restaurant that just so happens to be on the move.

The train glides out of the station and meanders through a forest of pine and larch, feathery shadows falling across our carriage before we emerge above stone-walled meadows, sunlight pouring in through the skylights. Edelweiss blooms trackside, its delicate petals giving it the appearance of silver cotton. The village of Täsch comes into view, its half-timber, half-stone houses scattered across the fields, their balconies bright with flowers.

Glacier by name and glacial by pace, the train bills itself as the slowest express train in the world, travelling at an average speed of around 24 mph as it traverses 291 bridges and 91 tunnels. It means passengers have plenty of opportunities to peer between old chapels, barns and disused granaries, occasionally catching the eyes of welly-wearing residents going about their day.

On departure from the town of Brig, the train crosses the Rhône and ascends into the tucks and folds of the Upper Rhône Valley, skimming rock faces and winding high above hamlets and municipalities that appear to me like Lego scattered between the cracks. Clouds sink into the valleys as we climb, circling black lakes with fractured ice shifting beneath the surface and skimming mountains so closely I can see their woolly texture.

A flat stretch leads us to the resort of Andermatt, where some passengers disembark with skis and snowboards. This is where the train begins its ascent to the Oberalp Pass, the highest point of the journey at 6,673ft. Meanwhile, lunch is served, with most of us tucking into three-course meals featuring chicken tikka masala along with apricot pie that goes down nicely with a glass of white-pressed pinot noir. Others peel off slices of salami and ham, the carriage beginning to smell somewhat like a barnyard when a particular cheese is unwrapped and admired by its owners.