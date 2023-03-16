Alternative Corfu, from deserted beaches to wild backroads

Crouching on a limestone rock, I peer over the precipitous ridge. Descriptions online had warned of the steep descent to Giali, a wild beach only accessible on foot or by boat, but I hadn’t anticipated a journey quite this arduous. Tellingly, it was here on Corfu’s western shores that Homer’s mythical hero Odysseus was cast ashore on his long voyage to Ithaka; the views of water-chiselled rocks and sapphire-blue sea, hemmed in by a perfect crescent of deserted, pale sand, are certainly worthy of epic poetry.

Cautiously releasing my fingers from the crag — tufted with fragrant sage — I navigate the primitive ropes and ladders that slalom down the rock face. All I can hear are thrumming cicadas and the occasional jangles of goat bells carrying on the warm breeze.

This is Corfu in holiday season, but not as most people know it. Summers here typically draw thousands, yet writer and naturalist Gerald Durrell’s portrayal of Corfu and his exuberant childhood there in his novel My Family and Other Animals still holds true. ‘The magic of the island settled over us as gently and clingingly as pollen’, he wrote. Since my own childhood summers here, I’ve been in love with Corfu’s rose-gold light and verdant mountains, the sweet jasmine that scents the air and the cool Ionian Sea. It’s an affinity that deepens with discoveries like Giali beach — proof that storybook Corfu persists, but only for those willing to look hard enough.

