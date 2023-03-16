Deconstructing cassoulet, the classic French stew

In South West France, cassoulet is more than king: it’s God Himself. That’s according to the celebrated belle epoque chef Prosper Montagné, anyway — and almost a century after he said it, no one’s arguing. This humble bean stew is as much part of the cultural identity of the Occitanie region as rugby and red wine.

It’s nothing fancy — a slow-cooked dish of white beans and meat (three different types are apparently mandatory in every dish, according to the États Généraux de Gastronomie Française of 1966, a kind of Vatican Council for French food), flavoured with garlic and vast amounts of animal fat. It’s comfort food extraordinaire, but cassoulet worship isn’t all peace and love. As chef André Daguin puts it, “cassoulet is not really a recipe, it’s a way to argue among neighbouring villages of Gascony”.

Feathers fly about what goes into the pot (traditionally a glazed earthenware bowl called a cassole, made specially for the purpose in the village of Issel, in Aude), how it should be cooked and, most importantly, who should take the credit for its invention. As food writer Jeanne Strang notes, if seven Greek cities claim to be the birthplace of Homer, as many towns in South West France bill themselves as the home of cassoulet. However, according to Prosper Montagné, there are three main contenders. Although he was a son of Carcassonne, with its famous medieval citadel, the chef nevertheless allowed that the cassoulet of Castelnaudary, about 25 miles to the west, was ‘God the Father’, naming Carcassonne’s version ‘God the Son’, while residents of the regional capital of Toulouse had to be content to dine out on the ‘Holy Spirit’.

Thus, Castelnaudary, a pleasant enough place on the Canal du Midi (which connects Toulouse to the Mediterranean), but offering few of the tourist attractions of its rivals, is usually granted bragging rights. In truth, though, as the town’s Confrérie du Cassoulet — an organisation devoted to the promotion and defence of its traditions — admits, “to try to trace the true story of the origins of cassoulet is no small affair, given the inflamed passions it provokes”.

The cassoulet creation myth goes back all the way to the Hundred Years’ War, when the inhabitants of Castelnaudary, under siege from the English, pooled their remaining food to cook up a dish so hearty that their men were able to push the northern hordes back to the Channel. Stirring stuff, but almost certainly a fiction, because no such siege occurred. Edward the Black Prince simply ransacked the town on his way from Bordeaux to the Mediterranean coast, probably taking most of the food with him. More importantly, the Gauls were eating pork and lentil stews centuries before England came into existence.