Europe's most walkable cities for every type of traveller

Best for families: Planetenweg, Zurich

Though barely a hill by Swiss standards, the 2,854ft-tall, forest-swathed peak that soars up from Zurich’s doorstep is the envy of every European city. Reachable via a 20-minute tram ride from the city centre, Uetliberg’s spirit-lifting views from the summit take in the rooftops of the old town, the twinkling Limmat River and the piercing blue sheen of Lake Zurich, and reach all the way to the gorgeous, snow-dusted peaks of the Alps.

To get there, try the four-mile, two-hour-long route on the solar system-themed Planetenweg, or Planet Trail, from Felsenegg. This family-friendly wander dips in and out of spruce forests past models of planets and gives you a proper flavour of being up in the mountains without ever actually leaving the city. It’s just as gorgeous when the autumn mists descend, and in the snow when the trails become impromptu sledding tracks for excited little ones and hiking paths twist and turn dramatically through a full-on winter wonderland.

Best for history buffs: Tempelhofer Feld, Berlin

It’s hard to imagine a more unique hike than the stretch along the runway of Berlin’s defunct Tempelhof Airport at the 953-acre Tempelhofer Feld, now one of the world’s biggest urban parks. Here people from all walks of life converge: from teenagers on inline skates to kite-flying families, they’re here.

But it wasn’t always this way; Tempelhof’s story is one of tears and triumph. Reconstructed by the Nazis into what was then the biggest airport in Europe in the late 1930s, its history can still be seen in the abandoned terminals and Cold War-era planes. In 1948, the airport was the focus of the Berlin Airlift, when supplies were dropped to West Berlin. When the airport closed in 2008, Berliners refused to hand it over to developers.

Starting at the Paradiesstrasse entrance near the U-Bahn, the hike does a complete loop of the old airfield, which has been reclaimed by nature. You’ll run alongside cyclists, skaters and, if the winds are right, thrill-seeking kiteboarders. It’s Berlin in a nutshell.