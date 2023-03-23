Exploring Ikaria, Greece's island of immortals

In Ikaria, no one looks at the clock and time moves in a slow, dreamlike way — but that suits me just fine. My days slip into an intuitive rhythm. In the mornings, I swim off white-pebble coves, licked by a glassy turquoise sea. In the afternoon, Alexandros serves fish fresh from his boat, which we eat with our fingers. If the mood takes me, I head out along treacherously twisty, cliff-skimming roads, past blue-domed orthodox churches and olive groves droning with cicadas, rarely meeting another car.



Bathing in the south coast’s hot springs — superheated at temperatures between 31C and 58C and among the world’s most radioactive — is cited as another contributing factor to the islanders’ longevity. The town of Therma, with its ruined Roman baths, has free public hot springs that are a popular choice for a dip, but Lefkada — a couple of bays over — is quieter. I slip straight from the rocks to drift in piping-hot healing waters, rich in radon, iron and sulphur, and smelling faintly of rotten eggs.

Of gods and mountains

The coast is ravishing but, as all Ikarians say, you feel the island’s true heartbeat in the mountains of the north. Here Ikaria’s otherness is most apparent; forged by a period of reclusiveness born out of conflict in the ‘century of obscurity’ (1521 to 1601). During this time, Turkish pirates drove islanders into the hills, where they hid in chimney-less, windowless ‘anti-pirate’ houses, capped off by giant rocks that were the only thing visible from a distance.



I follow a zigzagging road through a pine forest, past vineyards and rugged, heather-clad slopes to the most impressive example of this architectural legacy: Theoktistis monastery, wedged between boulders, like something from a Stone Age fairytale. When I arrive at dusk, the sun’s last rays are illuminating the chapel’s faded icons and silhouetting the forested mountains, which dip to the sea, as if touched by a celestial hand.



Ikaria’s past is intertwined with stories of the gods. Legend has it the most hedonistic of the lot, Dionysus, god of wine, revelry, ecstasy, fertility and grape harvests, was born here and worshipped in a cave above the remote and lovely cove of Lero in the island’s northeast. One of the first written mentions of wine is in Homer’s epic Odyssey, extolling the Ikarian red wine Pramneios Oinos, which supposedly made the heroes of the Trojan War superpowered.



From Theoktistis monastery, I go in search of the island’s famed wine. The road snakes west to the tiny hamlet of Profitis Ilias and family-run Afianes Winery. Here I meet wine-maker Eftychia Afianes, the daughter of the family, who gives me an insight into biodynamic wine-making. Grapes are picked here according to the lunar cycle, crushed by foot in a granite press, left to ferment in pitharia (underground clay pots) and extracted with a gourd — a process little changed since antiquity. One of their flagship natural wines is Pithari, a resveratrol-rich, reddish-brown wine made with the native fokiano grape. Slightly astringent and cloudy, it tastes profoundly of the island — ripe forest fruits, minerals and wet granite. I sip a glass as the sun creeps behind the mountains, and get Eftychia onto the subject of longevity. Is wine the answer?



“Wine and diet play a part, but there’s also something in the air,” enthuses Eftychia. “Science has shown that when the sun hits the granite, it releases magnesium, which is like a natural antidepressant. Breathing this air keeps us happy. Stress and loneliness are almost non-existent and families stay close together — and this helps people stay youthful. You’ll see people in their eighties and nineties climbing fruit trees, joking about sex and dancing at panigyria (village parties). We don’t count the years here.”