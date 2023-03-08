Five unique places to stay in the Alps

1. Das Achental, Germany

This boutique beauty raises the bar for Bavarian accommodation with its modern hunting-lodge aesthetic, set in a revamped 1950s horse farm deep in the Chiemgau Alps. It offers a two-Michelin-star restaurant, an expansive spa overlooking the forest around Lake Chiemsee, and rooms equipped with organic toiletries and vast soaking tubs. Doubles from £273, B&B.

2. UCPA, France

For a bargain adventure holiday, try UCPA. France’s sports hostel network offers dorm and family rooms, generous catering and an even more generous menu of sports, from river rafting to mountain biking and climbing. Food, equipment and tuition (four activities) are included. A five-day stay in Argentière, high above Chamonix, costs from £550 per person.

3. Faern, Switzerland

With views of Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn, the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana is revered by skiers, and in summer it’s an idyllic Alpine spot. Five lakes are within easy reach, as are plenty of adventure sports and hikes. Several smart hotels have opened here, including Faern, home to several swimming pools, a spa and chic rooms. Doubles from £185, B&B.