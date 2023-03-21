From Greece to Korea: five new cookbooks for spring 2023

1. Dark Rye and Honey Cake

By Regula Ysewijn

For her latest book, food historian Regula Ysewijn is returning to her roots. Born and raised in Antwerp, Ysewijn has compiled a love letter to the baked goods of the Low Countries, exploring Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg via breads, cakes, waffles, tarts, pancakes, pretzels, fritters and pies.

Festive periods such as Lent, Christmas and St Martin’s Day are used as the linking threads between each sweet, sticky and savoury dish, highlighting the fascinating history and traditions behind the bakes. Look out for recipes such as mastellen (cinnamon buns) and worstenbrood (sausage bread), learn the surprising stories behind popular dishes such as the Belgian waffle and find out how the ‘stroop’ (syrup) in stroopwafels is made.

Ysewijn also introduces readers to traditional methods of baking, offering tips on using iron waffle plates with different depths and patterns. Yet, for all its historical insight, Dark Rye and Honey Cake is a book for the modern cook, with accessible recipes that can easily be made at home. £26, Murdoch Books

2. Salt of the Earth

By Carolina Doriti

This collection of seasonal Greek recipes ranges from familiar favourites to lesser-known specialities. The likes of prawn saganaki and moussaka feature alongside yiouvarlakia (meatball soup) and tzaletia (corn and currant pancakes), plus sections on culinary history and essential ingredients. £27, Hardie Grant

3. Rice Table

By Su Scott

UK-based Korean food writer and recipe developer Su Scott combines recipes with memories and feelings on motherhood and the immigrant experience. Dishes include various rice and noodles preparations, hearty stews and soups (don’t miss the soft tofu stew with clams) and desserts. £27, Quadrille

4. Cucina Di Amalfi

By Ursula Ferrigno

For her latest release, Ursula Ferrigno turns her attention to the Amalfi Coast, where she was born. Citrus features heavily in the childhood recollections peppered throughout, as well as in recipes such as scallops with lemon, bay leaves and rosemary oil, and Amalfi lemon tart. £20, Ryland Peters and Small

5. Andaza

By Sumayya Usmani

Part-memoir, part-cookbook, Karachi-born Sumayya Usmani’s new release draws on a childhood spent watching her mother and grandmothers cook. The result is a delicious ode to the food of Pakistan, from Bohri Bazaar lentil dumplings to Seviyan ladoo (roasted vermicelli truffles). £25, Murdoch Books

Published in Issue 19 (spring 2023) of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)

