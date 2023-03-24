Hiking in Crete: myths, monasteries, mountains

Monasteries in the mountains

“Sorry I’m late,” puffs Father Vartholomeos, one hand clutching his kalimavkion hat, the other pressed to his chest in a mea culpa. “I’m becoming a deacon this Saturday. I’m a little stressed.” His youthful features are framed by round glasses and a dense beard; coal-black Nike Air Max trainers sweep him along beneath an equally dark cassock.



Father Vartholomeos is showing me around the Agia Triada monastery, a Byzantine masterpiece built by two Venetian brothers in the 17th century. My eye is drawn to strange artefacts: watches dangling in glass cases alongside saintly icons (donations from those whose prayers have been granted) and ostrich eggs hanging from incense burners. “They symbolise God, who watches his offspring from a distance like the ostrich watches her eggs,” explains Father Vartholomeos. “They’re very fragile,” he adds quickly, casting me a wary glance as I extend my hand towards them. “And very expensive.”



We cross a threshold into an ossuary, where femurs poke out of wooden boxes and glass cases full of skulls line the walls. Some are emblazoned with Greek script or Christograms. Others bear bullet holes between the eyes. “Monks, killed by the Nazis,” says Father Vartholomeos. “They used to bury them in the graveyard, but it got too full.”



I wonder how Father Vartholomeos ended up here. “I wanted to work in shipping in London, but I found no meaning in the common life,” he says. “It was like food without salt. Here in the monastery, the main thing is to struggle with yourself, with your will. I may want to go out, but I’m not allowed to. But we look at this as a blessing.”



Bound by no such blessing, I set off from Agia Triada and head along a dirt track into the mountains of the Akrotiri Peninsula. The roadside is dotted with immaculately cared-for shrines, the primary colours and gold leaf of their icons vivid against the baked earth. As the path proceeds, time unspools backwards. At the top of the mountain, I pass the 16th-century Gouverneto monastery, then zigzag sharply downwards to the crumbling Katholiko monastery, the oldest in Crete, founded in the 11th century. I meet Father Ephraim, a monk from Gouverneto, tending to a shrine carved into the mountainside. Why, I ask, would anyone build a monastery here, somewhere so hard to reach? “That’s kind of the point,” chuckles Father Ephraim. “To get far away from society.”



I descend to the valley floor, where thorny shrubs erupt from the dry ground. It’s a scene so biblical I keep expecting one of them to burst into flame and start pontificating. Reaching a rocky cove, I dip my feet in the cool Aegean blue before beginning the daunting schlep back up the mountain, pausing halfway to speak again with Father Ephraim. “Do you really come down here every day?” I pant, disbelievingly, through bursting lungs. A half-smile. “It keeps me busy,” he says. A blessing, in a place like this.

How to do it

Aegean Airlines connects Chania and Heraklion with destinations across Europe. On arrival, hire a car; PanCar operates at both airports. Almyrida Resort (from £56, B&B) is a good base from which to explore Crete’s hiking trails. Strata Tours has expert guides.

Published in the April 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

