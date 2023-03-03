How to plan the ultimate mountain break in Switzerland's Jungfrau region

The jewel in the sparkling Swiss Alpine crown, the Jungfrau region is home some of the best-recognised peaks in the Alps. It’s here, among high-tech cable-cars and heritage cogwheel trains, that you’ll find a summer playground of meadows, lakes and car-free trails laid out around Switzerland’s towering triptych of postcard perfect mountains: Jungfrau itself (13,642ft), Mönch (13,465ft) and Eiger (13,025ft), the notorious ‘Ogre’ whose wall-like slopes have thwarted even the most accomplished winter adventurers. In summer, once the snows recede, these mighty mountains become a more bucolic arena for easy-going outdoors pursuits with trains, cable-cars and funiculars funnelling hikers, bikers and panorama-seekers to glacier-topped peaks and lush green valleys.

And there’s never been a better time to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Jungfrau-Aletsch. This part of the Bernese Alps is easier than ever to access as the Jungfrau region — a rough triangle formed by the towns of Grindlewald, Lauterbrunnen and Interlaken — is now served by the Jungfrau Express from Zurich Airport, which cuts an hour off previous journey times. And there’s plenty to pack in once there. In a single day, you could lunch in an isolated mountain hut at 12,000ft, hike on a 14-mile-long long glacier then scale over 6,000ft in a dizzying 15 minutes aboard the high-speed Eiger Express cable-car.

See & do

Visit the Top of Europe

Take the Eiger Express cable-car from Grindelwald, then at the Eiger Glacier station, jump on the Jungfrau Railway to Europe’s highest train station to visit the ice tunnel, Bollywood Restaurant and Sphinx Observation Terrace.

Descend via Kleine Scheidegg

Ride one of the yellow and red trains that navigate the Wengen side of the mountain.

Have a panoramic sundowner

A 100-year-old funicular hauls you up an unfeasibly steep track from Interlaken Ost to Harder Kulm summit. Here, sundowner in hand (from Panorama Restaurant), it feels like you’re standing on the prow of an ocean liner, Interlaken, Eiger, Monch and Jungfrau spread before you.