How to spend a day in Accra, Ghana's arty capital

10AM: Tour Jamestown Harbour

During the coolest part of the day, start with a morning visit to Jamestown harbour, birthplace of the slave trade, and watch fishing boats unload mountains of sardines. Designer and historian Allotey Bruce-Konuah (+233 243 703 387) leads private tours of Jamestown’s faded pastel streets. You’ll see the 17th-century dungeons where colonists kept prisoners before they were shipped off to slavery, plus the neighbourhood’s famous boxing clubs, painted with murals of historic champions.

12PM: Artisan Shopping

Walk the coastal road to the Centre for National Culture, a grid of artisan ateliers selling Kente-cloth dresses, beaded jewellery, sculptures and woven baskets for a few pounds apiece. At the far end, drum-makers lay out goatskins, leaving them to dry before stretching them over wood bases. Groups of schoolboys gather on the beach beyond to play football in the sand.

1.30PM: Browse Osu

Explore the central Osu neighbourhood, full of lively bars and cool boutiques. Drop into Asabea’s Kitchen, down a nondescript alley, which a brightly painted patio and serves delicious goat and tilapia stews with banku (a corn-based dough) and fufu (a cassava-based dough), mashed cassava and plantain. Then, flip through racks of fashion by fledgling designers at Elle Lokko, in a stucco house on Lokko Road. If you can’t find anything there, swing by The Shop and order fresh mango juice while you size up batik shirts, embroidered cushions and baubles.

3PM: Artists' Studios

Tour the artists’ studios around Labadi. Noldor Artist Residency, housed in a former pharmaceutical factory, has exhibition spaces across two floors and artists working in residence. Head over La Road to Artists Alliance Gallery, a seaside villa owned

by artist Ablade Glover, who exhibits his work on the upper floors. Browse the work of more traditional artists here, and shop for authentic Kente fabrics, carved masks and jewellery.