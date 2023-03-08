How to spend a mid-winter day in Iceland

In the dead of winter, steam rises over the cold, rippling waters of Skerjafjörður, augmenting rather than obscuring the fjord’s wild volcanic splendour. Along the coastline, an ancient lava-sculpted landscape punctures darkening skies: cone-shaped Keilir mountain, distant Fagradalsfjall — a volcano that, dormant for 6,000 years, spewed fire in summer 2021 — and Snæfellsjökull glacier, mentioned in Jules Verne’s Journey to the Centre of the Earth, itself a stratovolcano with an icy surface that sharply reflects the setting sun.

This is Iceland, mid-winter, a time they call Noday. In January, daylight seems to have gone before it’s even arrived; February has more of a ‘day’ to it, but it’s still a late riser. Yet from my steaming seat in Iceland’s Sky Lagoon there seems no better time to enjoy the island's geothermal hotspots. Opened in 2021, this thermal water-fed spa is among a number of recent additions to Iceland’s hot spring scene.

Overlooking Skerjafjörður, the springs are just a 15-minute drive from Reykjavík, much closer to the capital than Iceland’s famed Blue Lagoon. And soon, when a long-planned foot, cycle and bus bridge is built, it’ll be within strolling distance, over waters dive-bombed by cormorants and home to the occasional seal. And when it does get light, it’s steely bright as the sun glints off low-slung mountains, splashes of pink and red ‘shepherd’s delight’ sky always teasing that the Northern Lights might be on their way.

Sky Lagoon’s structure is a curious one, with turf walls echoing ancient Icelandic buildings, pools and windows set into the coastal rock. Inside, it’s similarly dark and mysterious with craggy steps down into expanding pools of warm water. Amid the rocks — fashioned from lava — the 230ft infinity pool appears to merge into the blue of the bay. An icy plunge pool, caverns offering oil and salt scrubs and myriad hot and cold showers, both indoors and out, add to the watery attractions, while Smakk bar, set within another cosy cavern, offers such delicacies as reindeer pâté, created by a father/son team.

Back in, Reykjavík, the capital's harbour area offers up a colourful mix of warehouse bars and restaurants where you can watch the endless to-ing and fro-ing of fishing boats. A waymarked coastal path leads out from here, offering the opportunity for a bracing two-mile walk. The water gets wilder away from the wharf, beyond the rock-piled seawall, an ancient setting made sci-fi eerie by the sharp geometric outline of modernistic Seltjarnarnes Church, enthroned on its grassy knoll. At the farthest point, Grótta lighthouse sits on an islet, reachable in a couple of hours around low tide via a rocky causeway, its windswept headland a favourite spot for Northern Lights viewing.

As the day closes over the capital, still only late afternoon, head for Iceland’s tallest building, Hallgrímskirkja, a cathedral-like Lutheran church designed to resemble the island's mountainous scenery, its rocket-like spire spearing skies that turn briefly pink and red before night once again descends.