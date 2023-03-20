On the trail of Scotland's Arbroath smokies

While we wait for the smokies to cook, Colin prepares more haddock for the smoker. He cleans the salt, which was added the night before, and the excess blood off the already gutted and headed fish in cold water. He then ties similar-sized haddocks in pairs by the tail using local jute string — once a byproduct of Dundee’s 18th-century jute mills — before tying them to a long, triangular wooden stick to dry. He takes great care over this last step, as if he were tying shoelaces made of glass. “This part is very important,” he says without looking up. “If the fish aren’t tied properly, they can fall into the fire and burn — that’s a lot of money to lose.”

His colleague Elaine is mixing mayonnaise and mustard for a smokie pâté, sold in the adjoining deli alongside smokie quiches and hot-smoked salmon. “The salt adds flavour and toughens the skin for the fire,” says Elaine, who has worked at Arbroath Fisheries for 17 years. “Smokies are our biggest seller — even the celebrities love them. Did you know we had the TV presenter Kaye Adams here?”

In its heyday, Arbroath was one of Scotland’s busier fishing ports, with more than 40 boats landing whitefish and shellfish by the late 19th century. But overfishing led to fishing quota cuts starting in the 1970s, which caused Arbroath’s fishing industry to decline. Today, its harbour has a small creel fleet that brings in modest amounts of lobster, crab and prawns, but the last boat to land haddock or cod — once Arbroath’s star catch — stopped sailing in 2013. Today, most Arbroath smokies are made with haddock landed 90 miles north of here, in Peterhead, one of the UK’s largest fishing ports.

Twenty minutes later, it’s time to check on the smokies. Colin removes the hessian and lifts the lid, revealing plump haddock fillets turning copper-yellow. “You know a smokie is ready if the skin is golden and the flesh is white,” he says, examining the fish through the cloud of smoke. He’s close enough to the flames for rising embers to land on his collar. “As a smoker, you have to use your instinct,” he adds, closing the lid again. “The trick is to have the fire hot enough so the fish is cooked, but not so hot that it dries out or burns. The weather and the dryness of the wood affect how long it takes to cook, too. I’ve burnt a few smokies in my time; it’s not an easy job.”

Another half an hour and the smokies are ready. Elaine hands me a whole split haddock, the fish still hot enough to warm my palm. Its golden scales glow in the white light of the smokehouse, like a sunset on water. “Straight off the barrel,” says Elaine. “Nothing beats it.”

The flesh, cream-white and velvety smooth to the touch, comes away from the skin like butter. Steam rises from the flakes between my fingers, filling the air with toasted oak and sea salt. I expect it to be overpoweringly fishy, like the kipper sandwiches on Brighton Beach or the yellow-tinged haddock my grandad used to eat for his Friday tea. But the flavours are surprisingly delicate: there’s the warmth of smoked oak and birch, followed by a touch of salt and the sweetness of the haddock. The texture is smooth and buttery, the flavour punchy yet subtle. The rumours are true: Arbroath smokies are pretty damn good.