Seven of the best coffee shops in Seattle

In 1971, Starbucks opened its first store, right opposite Seattle’s legendary Pike Place Market. But it wasn’t until the 1990s that the brand really took off and the convenience coffeeshop was born, offering an enormous variety of drinks at nearly all hours of the day. Suddenly everyone — from stressed-out city workers to lovestruck teenagers — could find sanctuary in one of Starbucks’ relaxed, identikit stores.

These days, the famous green-and-white mermaid graces over 32,000 branches around the world, but the brand’s home is firmly here in the quirky, rainy Washington city. If you want to pay your respects at the altar of American coffee culture, the original store is still there today, but it’s far from the only place to grab a cup of joe in Seattle — here are some of the best spots to get your caffeine fix.

Caffe Vita Roasting Co.

Vita has branches across Seattle — and the US — but you’ll find the original roastery and coffee shop in the lively Capitol Hill district. With a retro, 1970s-style vibe, it’s a fun spot for a morning pick-me-up, popular with the area’s student population. Beans are roasted in the back with vintage Probat machines, and the single-origin espresso is particularly good. Take home a bag of the aromatic Nor’wester blend, with punchy notes of maple, chocolate and cherry.

Espresso Vivace

You won’t find any modern caffeine chemistry at this Capitol Hill institution — it’s all about classic, espresso-based drinks (think velvety lattes and cappuccinos) which David Schomer and his team have been serving since 1988, following traditional Italian techniques. As the instructive chalkboards explain, it’s customary to stand at the horseshoe-shaped counter and drink the espresso quickly to enjoy it at its best. There are three locations, including one on Broadway East and the pint-sized Sidewalk Bar just down the street, which glows with red neon.

General Porpoise

The stylish, white-tiled shops found at four city locations make a peaceful spot to take five with a coffee — specialities include the espresso, pourover and cold brew, with beans carefully sourced from roasteries across the city. But you’re here for the delicious homemade doughnuts as much as the coffee, so take your pick from the likes of vanilla custard, nectarine jam or chocolate marshmallow.