Six of the best low-impact Alpine adventures

1. Take a low-carbon tour to Werfenweng, Austria



Buy the Werfenweng Card (from £17) and this pretty Salzburger region is yours to explore sustainably. Arrive by train and the municipality will collect you by shuttle, while the card includes use of the Salzburg region’s public transport, on-demand access to the E-LOIS (Werfenweng village’s electric shuttle), use of e-bikes and electric car rental, plus access to museums, attractions and activities. Book into a local accommodation (including several farm stays), and go mountain hiking, swimming and paddling around in lake Wengsee, or paragliding over Bischling Mountain, a hotspot for flying enthusiasts.

How to do it: Travel from London to Brussels on Eurostar, then a Nightjet sleeper to Vienna, for the train to Bischofshofen (or via Brussels, Frankfurt and Vienna during the day). Fastest journey time: 17h.