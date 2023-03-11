The best dishes to eat in Brooklyn right now

1. Pecking House: chilli-fried chicken

Having spent time in some of New York’s most esteemed kitchens, including Café Boulud and Eleven Madison Park, chef Eric Huang opened Pecking House, a spicy fried chicken pop-up in his parents’ Chinese restaurant in Queens during the pandemic. Word spread of the deliciousness like wildfire, and in 2022, he moved the operation to Park Slope. Now Brooklynites are lining up for tender, juicy chicken slathered in a scorchingly hot sauce made from Sichuan peppercorns, Tianjin chillies, MSG and sugar. peckinghouse.com

2. Laser Wolf: grilled aubergine

Israeli chef Michael Solomonov made a splash on the Philadelphia dining scene with his restaurant Zahav, and in May 2022, he opened Laser Wolf, a New York outpost atop The Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg. With its charred exterior, the spiced and grilled aubergine has a deep smokiness to it, sitting in a shallow pool of tahini. On top is a salad of grilled cherry tomatoes, fried garlic, pickled peppers and a sprinkling of dill.

3. Masalawala & Sons: bhetki paturi

One of Park Slope’s hottest tables, Masalawala & Sons comes from chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar, who already have three other celebrated Indian establishments under their belts. This time, the pair are celebrating the food of their youth in Kolkata and West Bengal, particularly dishes rarely found on menus outside India. The bhekti paturi arrives at the table clad in banana leaves; unwrap it, and you’ll find steamed barramundi marinated in a thick mustard paste. Expect sharp flavours and a soft, almost mousse-like texture.

4. Eyval: gheymeh bademjan

Persian cuisine has been booming in New York — particularly in Brooklyn, where Eyval opened its doors last spring in industrial-hip Bushwick. The kitchen is manned by Ali Saboor, formerly of lauded Park Slope Persian restaurant Sofreh, and the menu includes gheymeh bademjan, a braised lamb stew that strikes a perfect balance between tangy, sour grapes and tomatoes, umami-laden lamb and earthy aubergine. French fries are even added to the mix for an extra bit of crunch.

5. Bonnie's: cha siu mcrib

The McDonald’s McRib sandwich has become the stuff of legend since the chain yanked it from the menu in 1985, intermittently bringing it back for limited periods, driving demand among the devoted. At Bonnie’s, in Williamsburg, Cantonese American chef Calvin Eng recreates the sandwich, but with an elevated twist. The filling of deboned baby back ribs is glazed with cha siu sauce, flavoured with honey, ginger, garlic, soy and five-spice powder, and topped with pickles and white onions. The result: an ultra-tender sandwich that treads the line between tang, sweetness and umami.

Published in Issue 19 (spring 2023) of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)

