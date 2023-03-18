The Pioneer: Albert Franch Sunyer on zero-waste cooking

“I remember very well,” says Albert Franch Sunyer of his light bulb moment. “I was inside one of the rubbish rooms in a restaurant in Helsinki. There were five big containers and you couldn’t walk into the room because of the amount of trash.” It was filled with bio-waste and vast amounts of packaging, all kept fiercely air-conditioned round the clock, he recalls.

At the time, the Catalan-born chef was three years into a series of stints in the Finnish capital’s top kitchens, including two-Michelin-star Chez Dominique (now closed) and Olo (one star). The latter is where he met chefs Carlos Henriques and Luka Balac, with whom he’d go on to establish Nolla, the first zero-waste restaurant in the Nordics.

There’s no kitchen bin at Nolla. No single-use packaging and no cling film or disposable food containers. Serving plates are made from waste clay, kitchen uniforms upcycled from discarded textiles and water glasses made with used bottles from the Presidential Palace. There’s even a high-tech composter, nicknamed Lauri, in the dining room, from which data is recorded, analysed and presented at weekly team meetings.

Ingredients, meanwhile, are sourced directly from producers in order to cut down on packaging. Only salt and sugar, in compostable paper bags, are supplied by a wholesaler. Each ingredient presents its own challenges, from the sourcing of Finnish ginger and tomatoes to decanting the 1,750-pint vats of Finnish rapeseed oil (delivered twice a year to Franch Sunyer’s parking space outside the restaurant) into carafes that can be stored in the basement.

It’s all a far cry from that rubbish room encounter. But while that moment was a catalyst of sorts, Franch Sunyer’s interest in environmental issues can be traced back to his childhood in Catalonia. His hometown, Sallent, is a 6,000-person mining community, where the largest mountain on the horizon is an artificial pile of sodium chloride waste. His formative childhood memories aren’t, therefore, in his family’s kitchen, but as “a youngster engaged in environmental protest groups, trying to solve the problem”.

After leaving school, Franch Sunyer began a biology degree before deciding to pursue a career in pastry. “Restaurant pastry,” he qualifies. “I had a clear idea that I wanted to be a ‘desserter’.” He turned down a hard-earned place at Barcelona’s Espai Sucre school, however, when he landed a pastry chef role at Michelin-starred restaurants Angle and ABaC, run by chef Jordi Cruz.

After four years in Barcelona with Cruz, he was headhunted to be executive pastry chef at a luxury resort in Thailand. It was here that he first encountered terms such as ‘carbon neutral’, ‘CO2 footprint’ and ‘offset’ in a hospitality context, he recalls. But the issue was muddied by such things as guests flying in by private jet, vast refrigerated rooms for 60 different types of ice cream, and a large gas generator. “When you start working in a kitchen, your main aim is survival,” he says. So his environmental concerns remained latent. What tipped the balance? “When you start getting comfortable in the kitchen, your view opens out,” he says. “You realise what’s happening globally.”

Franch Sunyer moved to Helsinki in 2011 and, after completing his tour of its top kitchens, he took a year out to travel and recuperate from “many years of working 16- to 17-hour days”. During this time, he heard tell of Silo, the groundbreaking zero-waste restaurant that was based first in Brighton before relocating to London. “It resonated with the worries that were on my mind,” he says.