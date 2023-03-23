The travel kit list: the best gear for campsite cooking
Make the most of your campsite meals with portable products that ensure kitchen convenience in the great outdoors.
Clockwise from top left: Stanley Adventure Full Kitchen Base Camp Cookset; Tefal Manual 5 Second Food Chopper and Mixer; Kelly Kettle Base Camp Kettle; Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven.
1. Stanley Adventure Full Kitchen Base Camp Cookset
This 21-piece cookset contains everything a campsite kitchen could need, including a high-quality stainless-steel pot, three-ply frying pan and wide range of utensils, dishes and cutlery. It’s all dishwasher safe and packs down into just one pan, making it easy to carry and store. Thanks to Stanley’s lifetime warranty, you’ll be able to reuse this set again and again. £159.99.
2. Tefal Manual 5 Second Food Chopper and Mixer
Make campsite meal prep a breeze with this handheld chopping system. Simply add your ingredients, attach the blade and locking lid and pull the handle to begin chopping. Features stainless-steel blades and non-breakable cord. Available in 500ml and 900ml sizes. £16.99.
3. Kelly Kettle Base Camp Kettle
Designed to be used anywhere and everywhere, the Kelly Kettle’s fire base allows you to boil 1.6 litres of water with whatever fuel is to hand, from twigs and dried grass to tree bark or pine cones. Kelly Kettles are available in various sizes, in either stainless steel and aluminium, none weighing more than 1.16kg. £59.95.
4. Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Fuelled by hardwood pellets to ensure a deliciously smoky flavour, this oven can reach temperatures of up to 500C in just 15 minutes and cook a stone-baked pizza in as little as a minute. Weighing just 10kg, it’s easy to transport and set up (particularly if you buy the accompanying £39.99 carry cover). £299.
Clockwise from top left: Quechua Wood-Burning Camping Stove; Red Original Waterproof Cool Bag Backpack; YETI Wine Tumbler; The James Brand The Redstone Knife.
5. Quechua Wood-Burning Camping Stove
This easy-to-use stove makes campfire cooking easy. Simply load your wood (the drier the better) into the middle component of the stove, light using either kindling or a fire lighter, then pop your pot or kettle on top of the flame. A great-value and more sustainable alternative to cooking with gas. £59.99.
6. Red Original Waterproof Cool Bag Backpack
This comfortable, lightweight backpack will keep your food and drink cold and your hands free as you travel. It has 15 litres of storage and two external bottle pockets, plus a waterproof and leakproof construction (part-made from recycled plastic bottles). £134.95.
7. YETI Wine Tumbler
This 10oz tumbler was designed for campers to enjoy a tipple in the great outdoors without worrying about broken glassware. Made with kitchen-grade stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation, it keeps chilled wine at the optimal temperature. It also comes with a handy magnetic lid to protect your drink from thirsty flies. £25.
8. The James Brand The Redstone Knife
A key item on every camper’s kit list, this pocketknife features a partially serrated, lightweight Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade that’s just as happy preparing a meal as it is accompanying you on hikes or climbs. The slide-lock design ensures secure locking and easy, one-handed use. £99.
Published in the April 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
