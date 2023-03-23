The travel kit list: the best gear for campsite cooking

1. Stanley Adventure Full Kitchen Base Camp Cookset

This 21-piece cookset contains everything a campsite kitchen could need, including a high-quality stainless-steel pot, three-ply frying pan and wide range of utensils, dishes and cutlery. It’s all dishwasher safe and packs down into just one pan, making it easy to carry and store. Thanks to Stanley’s lifetime warranty, you’ll be able to reuse this set again and again. £159.99.

2. Tefal Manual 5 Second Food Chopper and Mixer

Make campsite meal prep a breeze with this handheld chopping system. Simply add your ingredients, attach the blade and locking lid and pull the handle to begin chopping. Features stainless-steel blades and non-breakable cord. Available in 500ml and 900ml sizes. £16.99.

3. Kelly Kettle Base Camp Kettle

Designed to be used anywhere and everywhere, the Kelly Kettle’s fire base allows you to boil 1.6 litres of water with whatever fuel is to hand, from twigs and dried grass to tree bark or pine cones. Kelly Kettles are available in various sizes, in either stainless steel and aluminium, none weighing more than 1.16kg. £59.95.

4. Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

Fuelled by hardwood pellets to ensure a deliciously smoky flavour, this oven can reach temperatures of up to 500C in just 15 minutes and cook a stone-baked pizza in as little as a minute. Weighing just 10kg, it’s easy to transport and set up (particularly if you buy the accompanying £39.99 carry cover). £299.