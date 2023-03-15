Urban ski slopes and rooftop farms: why Copenhagen is 2023's World Capital of Architecture

Highly strollable, reassuringly low-rise and reliably efficient: Copenhagen is built with people at its heart. And this architectural experience is being celebrated this year, with the city designated the World Capital of Architecture for 2023. The initiative, launched in 2020 by UNESCO and the International Union of Architects (UIA), aims to highlight the role of architecture, city planning and culture in shaping urban identity and sustainable development. In other words, it’s about reminding us how good, thoughtful design makes for a better life.

The city has been a crucible for ambitious urban planning and architecture since the 1930s, when Danish architect and designer Arne Jacobsen changed the landscape with buildings and furniture that merged functionality with aesthetic simplicity. This was followed a few decades later by the disruptive brilliance of Jan Gehl, who spearheaded the move from car-choked streets to pedestrianisation, sparking a period of urban development that prioritised residents’ wellbeing. Today, you can see the legacy of that innovative gear change all around the city, from the energy plant and urban ski slope CopenHill to the striking 8 House development and the sweeping, pedestrianised Israel Plads plaza.

Copenhagen’s tenure as World Capital of Architecture will focus on the ability of considerate design to help us respond to modern challenges, particularly those of meeting net-zero targets. A series of events, hosted with the Danish Association of Architects, will examine how urban design can contribute to meeting the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. There will also be a programme of tours to initiatives such as the city’s first rooftop farm, the cooperative housing association of AB Skydebanen, and Sankt Kjelds, Copenhagen’s first climate-change-adapted neighbourhood.

Other talks and tours will focus on the city’s architectural history, and Open House Copenhagen (25-26 March) will offer access to buildings, including the historic Brønnums Hus, usually closed to the public.