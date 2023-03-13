What to do in Skyros, Greece's craft heartland

In the Sporades island group north of Athens, Skyros is a vision of deep-blue bays bordered by pine trees, with a string of chic, laid-back, whitewashed villages. Famously the last home for the endangered Skyrian horse, a miniature Greek breed that roams in the mountains, the island is also unique for its thriving artisanal tradition, stretching back to the Byzantine era. Here’s how visitors can tap into it.

Learn from a Skyrian artisan

“Skyros is known all over Greece for its rich tradition in the arts of ceramics, woodcarving and embroidery,” says Chrysanthi Zygogianni, who organises crafts-focused courses with local artisans, as well as informal visits to workshops in Skyros Town. “These pieces were used both as utensils and as decorative elements for the interior architecture of Skyrian houses,” she adds.

Today, Skyrian craftspeople run workshops as a way for tourists to discover these popular local arts. “Important for their artistic value, rarity and historical origin, the objects are a lively documentation of the island’s tradition,” says Chrysanthi. A tailor-made three-day course costs from around £80 per person.

Wander around Skyros Town

The island’s living artisanal scene can be experienced on a stroll through the tangled, white-walled streets of the capital, Skyros Town, which cascades down the hillside from a now-restored kastro (fortress) of Byzantine and Venetian origins. From ceramicists and embroiderers to watercolour painters and woodworkers, this is where most of the island’s artisans have their workshops and sell their pieces to people who pop in for a chat.