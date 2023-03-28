Where to eat in Dundee, Scotland's undiscovered culinary star

It’s 1am on a Friday and I’m eating a kebab pie on an industrial estate in Dundee. University students are slumped on the curb, heads hanging over steaming cardboard boxes filled with macaroni cheese and haggis pies. Other late-night punters — taxi drivers, hen parties and workers in high-vis jackets — order meat-filled rolls with names like the Gut Buster and the Helicopter. The air is thick with the sweet, yeasty aroma of a working bakery, and I’m two bites away from cardiac arrest. The pastry of my kebab pie, still warm and greasy from the oven, is buttery but firm. Inside are ribbons of doner meat laced in lashings of blood-red Baba’s, a locally made sweet chilli sauce that gets spicier with every bite. On top, an inch of melted cheddar and red Leicester replaces the pastry lid.

I’d first heard of Dundee’s legendary pies — or ‘pehs’ in Dundonian — from a Scottish chef in London. “You have to try a Scotch pie in a roll,” he’d said to me. “And make sure they serve it hot.” A double-crust pie filled with minced beef or mutton, the Scotch pie has been a permanent fixture of Dundee’s food scene since the city’s industrial era, when 19th-century jute mill workers needed a filling and cheap meal that could be eaten on the go and — for extra carbs — wedged inside a bread roll and smothered in brown sauce. Today, a yearly World Championship Scotch Pie Awards sees bakers and butchers fight for the coveted World Scotch Pie Champion title. But a kebab pie? That’s a sign of changing times in Dundee.