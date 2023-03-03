Where to travel in April

April is the month where there's all to play for. The Med is back in action for sun and coastal fun, putting short-haul escapes to the beaches once again within easy reach, while the last of the Alpine snow keeps winter sports lovers entertained for just a bit longer. In most resorts across the Alps, the ski season closes this month, with some high-octane, high-altitude festivals to see it out — among them Zermatt Unplugged in Switzerland and Top of the Mountain in Ischgl, Austria, which bring music to the mountains.

Further afield, Thai new year celebrations see its cities making a splash, Coachella kicks off the summer's music festivals out in the California desert and travel is enriched by Easter celebrations worldwide. Semana Santa (2-8 April 2023) brings colourful festivities to Spain, with processions filling the streets of towns and cities, notably across Andalucia, where parades of ornate religious floats make their way between cathedrals and a carnival-like atmosphere pervades. Seville, Zamora, Salamanca and Valladolid are known for their ancient and all-encompassing Holy Week traditions, but there are some spectacular celebrations in coastal cities including Málaga, Murcia and Cartagena, offering the chance to combine culture with a beach break.

In more northerly latitudes, April sees peak spring displays of tulips and ornamental Japanese flowering cherry trees. You’ll find some of the best of the latter this month in the Cotswolds, as well as more than 5,000 cherry trees planted across Hamburg, sister city to Osaka, where Japanese communities organise fireworks and cherry blossom festivities to ring in the season — with similar celebrations in northern cities such as Copenhagen and Stockholm.