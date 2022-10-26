Five UNESCO World Heritage Sites to visit on a 2023 cruise

For lovers of history and culture, a seafaring voyage offers the chance to take in numerous extraordinary sights in one trip — from world-famous destinations to lesser-known UNESCO-listed spots, many of which you’ve likely never considered visiting by sea. On a cruise, not only will you benefit from dedicated experts sharing in-depth information to bring each place to life, but you’ll enjoy stress-free travel on carefully curated itineraries. So, whether you want to explore off-the-beaten track biospheres, vibrant coastal cities or ancient towns where time seems to stand still, here are five UNESCO sites to consider for a 2023 cruise.

1. Sassi di Matera, Italy

Perched perilously on the edge of a ravine, Matera is the most spectacular and intact troglodyte (cave dwelling) settlement in the Mediterranean. Spread over some 2,500 acres, it’s believed to be one of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements in history, with locals living in the cave city as recently as the 1960s. Famous for its sassi — the warren of stone houses, churches and workshops carved out of the soft limestone — the town, which is about an hour’s drive from the port of Bari, featured in the last James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Next stop: As well as admiring the Sassi di Matera, you can take in the waterways of Venice, the ‘Eternal City’ of Rome and the glamour of Saint Tropez on an itinerary from Venice to Monte Carlo.