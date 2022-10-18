Take the leap: coasteering on the Jurassic Coast

I’d been invited by Stanley (they of the super-tough water bottles and other on-the-go vessels) to go coasteering off Dorset’s Jurassic Coast. I was unfamiliar with both the activity and the destination, but found it hard to say no to a bona fide adventure that’s just two and half hours away from London by train.

It turns out that coasteering is joyful and splashy and involves a bit of everything. You wriggle into a wetsuit, strap on a floatation vest, slap a helmet on and then fling yourself up and down the coastline through a combination of rock-climbing, spelunking, scrambling, swimming and, most thrillingly, leaping off rocks into the sea.

We set off on a grey morning in August, a brief respite between late-summer heat waves. The water is warm and looks like blue glass struck through by sunlight, something you’d more expect to see in an Indian Ocean archipelago, making it hard to believe I was in London a few hours ago.

There’s precious little sand on the Jurassic coast. Instead, the shoreline is composed mostly of jagged rocks that aren’t actual rock, but rather countless shells and marine-life detritus that have been compressed and fossilised into razor-sharp boulders and cliffs. If you look closely you can actually see the scallops and spirals of ancient creatures frozen in time. My fingers are scraped and laced with tiny cuts within minutes — thank God there are no blood-sniffing sharks in sight.