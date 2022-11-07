Christmas in Bruges: make the most of your festive trip to Belgium

The city’s Winter Glow festival encompasses various craft markets and Christmas decorations, which make Bruges a wonderfully romantic city to visit at this time of year. The city’s Light Experience Trail highlights Bruges through eight different light installations in iconic places in the city, all set along a compact route of water features, green parks and medieval squares. One of the stops along this trail is Minnewater, known locally as the ‘lake of love’, where you can pop on a pair of ice skates and glide over an artificial ice rink illuminated with twinkling lights. The Vorst Winter Bar, situated right beside the rink, offers fresh soup of the day, spicy Sint Michiels Lange sausage and a shot of vanilla jenever gin post-skate.

There are plenty of cosy, culinary options in Bruges, from top-quality Michelin-starred restaurants to local brasseries, breweries and brown bars. Cafuné Specialty Bar & Roastery is one micro-roastery serving fresh pastries and cups of home-roasted coffee, while That’s Toast, a small lunch bar on the Dweersstraat, has a big reputation among locals. Try one of the savoury classics such as the gingery lemon chicken or smoked salmon with horseradish cream; or indulge yourself with a sweeter creation: avocado chocolate mousse on vegan zucchini and walnut bread, or home-made cheesecake toastie with Oreo crumble and a berry and pomegranate coulis.

From there, it’s a short walk to The Chocolate Line, recently awarded the title of Chocolatier of the Year 2023 in Flanders by Gault & Millau. Not only can you grab classic pralines across a wide variety of flavours, shapes and colours, but the shop also sells chocolate pills by the tub and chocolate lipstick by the stick. For dinner, De Republiek, located in a beautiful historic building, offers a varied and delicious menu, including ramen noodle soup, red curry and coconut chicken or Carpaccio van Prestige de boeuf served with parmesan, rocket and pine nuts.

Bruges’ many brown cafes are a perfect space to savour the city’s rich beer culture. Tucked away down a red-brick alleyway, Staminee De Garre serves a creamy, full-bodied house Tripel beer with a complimentary side of cheese cubes and celery salt, while ‘t Brugs Beertje (‘the little Bruges bear’) offers around 300 Belgian beers in a bar filled with wall-to-wall framed pictures, nostalgic enamel signs and miscellaneous beer paraphernalia. For cocktails, head to Groot Vlaenderen. Housed in an impressive baroque townhouse, this dimly lit, atmospheric bar crafts all the classics with a wintery twist. Bar Ran is another unmissable option, often hosting takeovers by famous cocktail artists in a minimalist setting, complete with comfy suede sofas, faux-industrial concrete walls, a classic parquet floor and cool turquoise tiles behind the bar.