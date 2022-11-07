Discover the spiritual heartland of Japan

With their bright lights, bustling streets and varied culinary experiences, the Japanese cities of Osaka and Kyoto will be back on many travellers’ lists now that the country’s borders have reopened. But venture off the beaten track to the prefecture of Wakayama, south of these two cities, and you’ll discover a distinctly different side to Japan.

Although coastal Wakayama city does bring a metropolitan feel to the northwestern corner of the region, it’s when you head east, into the forests and hills that dominate this prefecture, that you get a true taste of Wakayama.

With its roaring waterfalls, dense green mountains and seemingly never-ending cedar forests, Wakayama is a region of true natural beauty and deep spiritual significance. From the shrines of the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage routes to the Buddhist bastion atop Koyasan — both of which were awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in the early 2000s — there’s much to discover.

The best way to begin your exploration here is by taking to the paths of the Kumano Kodo. Translated as the ‘old road of Kumano’, this ancient network of pilgrimage routes unfurls across the prefecture and beyond, connecting the Kumano Sanzan (a trio of shrines in the south of Wakayama) with Koyasan (a temple complex in the north of the region) and Ise Grand Shrine in Mie prefecture to the east.