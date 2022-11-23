Discovering Indigenous traditions in Canada's Wanuskewin Heritage Park

As we head further down into the creek, Ernie highlights that everything here has a purpose and a spirit. Creeping juniper berries were used for birth control, the bark of trembling aspens for sunscreen and hawthorns were eaten to improve cardiovascular health, while their thorns made effective fishing hooks and sewing needles. But it’s the concoction of prairie grasses, such as spear grass, blue gramma and wheat grass, which brought the iconic Plains bison here to feed.

“Bison are a critical part of the story at Wanuskewin,” says Jordan Daniels, a proud member of Mistawasis Nehiyawak (Cree Nation) and talented fiddle player who performs Old-Time Métis tunes at the park. “My ancestors worked with this land to hunt them, driving them over jumps and trapping them in pounds. Their seasons revolved around these hunts, which provided them with everything from food to shelter, weapons, transport and toys. Bison were our Home Depot and our shopping malls — they were everything we needed!”

Bison represented prosperity and abundance, and First Nations lore recognised them as their relatives who gave their lives for the survival of the people. They used every bit of these magnificent, ancient beasts, never reaching a point where they would ever exhaust that resource. That is, until the bison were almost completely wiped out in the 1800s due to overhunting by European settlers.

Now, thanks to the park’s conservation efforts, there's a herd of 29 bison back roaming on these native lands, including six bison from Grasslands National Park in Saskatchewan and five from Yellowstone National Park in the United States.

“To my knowledge, there’s nowhere else in North America that has the genetic admixture of these two herds brought back together. The calves born within this breeding programme are as genetically close to the bison which roamed the plains prior to 1870 and for hundreds of thousands of years before that,” Jordan explains.

But there’s even more going on here than conservation and archaeology.

“It’s about community,” Ernie says. “The government didn’t build this, we did — First Nations and non-First Nations together, at a time when that wasn’t even considered.”

Ernie's collaboration with Saskatchewan’s First Nations people was radical when he first opened the park. He believed that a site this rich in precontact history couldn’t be managed without their direction, input and control. However, while it was assumed they’d pledged their participation for educational purposes, it later surfaced the Elders believed this project was, in fact, a prophecy that couldn’t — nor shouldn’t — be intervened with.

And it's true, there’s a special energy about being in this landscape, a certain serenity and peace.

It’s late afternoon, and the sun is just beginning to spill liquid gold on the horizon. It's perhaps the most gorgeous, prolonged burst of colour I’ve ever seen, with every branch in the ravine picked out in perfect silhouette. Saskatchewan is known as the ‘Land of the Living Skies’ after all. It reminds me that, thanks to the speed of light, what I’m perceiving is in the past — how grounding that feels when speaking about our ancestors whose feet connected to these same lands.